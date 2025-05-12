Cardinal Hollerich says Leo XIV might ‘reinterpret’ but ‘not abolish’ same-sex blessings document

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich has suggested that although Pope Leo XIV follows 'Francis' footsteps,' he is his own man with 'his own style' and 'characteristics.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A cardinal from Luxembourg has admitted that Leo XIV might “reinterpret” a document that permits priests to bless homosexual couples.

In speaking to Milan-based Avvenire Catholic newspaper, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich suggested that although the new Pope follows “Francis’ footsteps,” he is his own man with “his own style” and “characteristics.”

Asked specifically about the division caused by Fiducia Supplicans, a document produced by Francis’ surprise choice for Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Hollerich offered his “hypothesis” that Leo XIV would “reinterpret” the document:

Avvenire: The declaration Fiducia supplicans, which allows for blessings of “irregular couples,” including homosexual ones, received criticism from some bishops, especially from Africa. What will happen? Hollerich: Pope Leo said from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica that the church is open to all. This too is a continuation of the approach of Francis who repeated ‘All, all, all’ (ed. Tutti, tutti, tutti). There’s a universal messianism in Christianity according to which Jesus’ message of salvation is for all humanity. Therefore, it is addressed to everyone, including homosexuals. Nobody can affirm that Christ died on the Cross for everyone except homosexuals. Discrimination is not Christian. About Fiducia supplicans, I hypothesize that the new Pope could reinterpret but not abolish it. By the way, the Church does not intend to equate same sex unions with marriage. In fact, the declaration places the emphasis on the fact that every person is blessed by God.

In the interview, Hollerich also indicated that he believes Pope Francis was not as different from Pope Benedict as his detractors believed. He claimed that the two had “many points in common” and that Pope Benedict was “satisfied” with the election of Francis as pope.

Continuing on this theme of continuity, Hollerich also said that Leo XIV has some traits in common with Benedict XVI in his approach. The cardinal underscored the new Pope’s clear wish for “reconciliation” in the Church which, Hollerich said, would not be through “external elements” like “choosing whether or not to live in the Apostolic Palace or by what he wears.”

Nevertheless, other Catholics have seen signs that Leo XIV does not mean to follow in lockstep with the controversial pontiff—and, indeed, a return to continuity with the pre-Francis papacy—by appearing on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the traditional papal garb.

In a recent interview with America magazine, Cardinal Blaise Cupich, the current Archbishop of Chicago, in which city the new Pope was born, also expressed his purported opinion that Leo XIV “approaches the church with the same vision as Pope Francis,” that he will “continue the work of Pope Francis,” that the electors “wanted somebody who was going to continue the work of Pope Francis,” and “a real fondness for Pope Francis” was brought into their discussions.

In that case, some Catholics might ask why a cardinal more like a “copy” of Francis—to employ Cardinal Hollerich’s metaphor—like Cardinal Luis Tagle—was not elected. Asked by Avvenire what he expected from Leo XIV, Hollerich replied, “Not a copy of Pope Francis, because a copy is by definition weak and never as good as the original.”

Fiducia Supplicans created an uproar when it was released in December 2023. Although the document stated that the form of “blessings for couple in irregular situations and for couples of the same sex … should not be fixed ritually by ecclesial authorities to avoid producing confusion with the blessing proper to the Sacrament of Marriage,” this did not prevent some couples—and some priests—from performing the blessings with photographers in tow.

The document was vigorously resisted by several bishops, and not only bishops from conservative Africa, where the document was essentially “buried.” The bishops of the Netherlands produced a careful statement rejecting it. Further afield, a Russian Orthodox bishop indicated that it could damage ecumenical relations between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches. A Spanish bishop called upon the Vatican to withdraw it.

Meanwhile, secular media is currently voicing alarm at comments the former Cardinal Prevost has made in defense of authentic marriage and the family.

