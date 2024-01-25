Cardinal Lacroix of Quebec City named in sexual abuse class-action suit

The allegations against Lacroix are part of the same suit in which another Quebec cardinal, Marc Ouellet, was accused of sexual misconduct against an adult woman alleged to have taken place in 2008. None of the allegations have been proved in court.

Warning: Some details of the allegations may disturb readers.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, the current archbishop of Quebec City, has been named as one of the fifteen people accused of wrongdoing in a sexual abuse class-action lawsuit against the Catholic Church in the archdiocese.

According to the Canadian Press, the new allegations were filed in Quebec Superior Court on Thursday by the law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee. The class-action suit, approved in 2022, “covers anyone who was sexually assaulted by clergy or lay personnel who were under the responsibility of the Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City, dating back to 1940.”

The specific allegation against Lacroix dates back to 1987 and 1988, and involves a victim who was 17 years old at the time. The accusation against Lacroix includes acts of sexual touching, penetration, and oral sex, Canadian Press reported.

Lacroix, who is now 66, served as the secretary-general of the Pius X Secular Institute from the early 1980s until 1987. He was also the director of the “Maison du Renouveau” retreat center from 1985 until 1987.

The allegations against Lacroix are part of the same suit in which another Quebec cardinal, Marc Ouellet, was accused in 2022 of sexual misconduct against an adult woman which was alleged to have taken place in 2008.

None of the allegations have been proved in court.

This story is developing…

