Cardinal Müller criticizes bishops banning Latin Mass, says they should focus on ‘salvation of souls’

Cardinal Müller said it is ‘very problematic’ for bishops to crack down on the traditional Mass and that they are ‘not interested first in the salvation of the people.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller, during a Q&A session at the 2025 Call to Holiness Conference in Michigan with exorcist Father Chad Ripperger, asserted that it is “problematic” and “not pastoral” for bishops to place restrictions on the celebration of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM).

Cardinal Müller was responding to a question about why the Church gives the bishops the authority to restrict the celebration of the Mass according to the 1962 missal. The German prelate emphasized that bishops should respect the faithful who continue to be devoted to the TLM because the liturgical renewal proposed at the Second Vatican Council has not been completely successful.

Cardinal Müller further stressed that it’s problematic for bishops, who appear to be more concerned about liturgical uniformity than the unity of the faithful in believing the doctrines of the Church, to restrict the celebration of the ancient Roman rite that nourishes the faith of so many Catholics. His entire answer is viewable in the link below from 4:34 to 9:38.

“We have (seen) the development of the different rites throughout 2000 years … The Latin rite has a certain development, but the structure, the substance of all the liturgical rites are the same,” he said. “The Second Vatican Council proposed not a reform but a renewal of the liturgy.”

“The (Second) Vatican Council said we have to continue with Latin as a unifying orientation of the liturgy, but we (also have) some spaces for the (vernacular) languages,” he added. “This liturgical renewal was not in all (senses) very successful and therefore Pope Benedict (XVI) said we have to respect all those good Catholics who want to continue with the older form of the Latin rite of (the 1962 missal).”

WATCH: Is the Church under SIEGE?! Cardinal Müller explains

Cardinal Müller, citing Pope Benedict, highlighted that it’s significantly more important that the faithful are united in believing all the dogmas and doctrines of the Church than participating in the same form of the Roman rite, and that the bishops should be more concerned with the salvation of souls than traditional Catholics’ liturgical preferences.

“I think the behavior of some bishops (is) very problematic, when they are saying, ‘We are not interested that the people (are) participating in the Holy (traditional) Mass. Jesus said, ‘Do this in memory of me,’ and they are more interested in the unification of the external rites and not interested first in the salvation of the people,” the cardinal said.

He continued: “(We cannot say) ‘We only have this newer form (of the Mass) and the rest of the Catholics who are not content, they can leave … and go where they want.’ That is not pastoral; a good pastor is first interested in the salvation of souls.”

As extensively reported by LifeSiteNews, several bishops worldwide have imposed sweeping restrictions on the Latin Mass since the promulgation of the 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes.

In recent months, Bishop Michael Martin, citing Traditionis Custodes, restricted the celebration of the Tridentine Mass in the Diocese of Charlotte to just one small chapel that could not accommodate all the faithful who wished to attend. Martin has also requested that altar rails no longer be used for the reception of the Holy Eucharist for the Novus Ordo Masses.

READ: Charlotte bishop requests that altar rails no longer be used for the reception of Holy Communion

The restrictions are arguably worse in the Diocese of Knoxville, Tennessee, where Bishop Mark Beckman plans to end the celebration of the TLM at all three parishes where it is currently offered and replace them with Masses celebrated in Latin, but according to the rubrics of the Novus Ordo Missae, by the end of the year.

Since the promulgation of Traditionis Custodes, several other prelates have denounced the harsh restrictions on the TLM. Cardinal Raymond Burke has stressed that the Latin Mass was “never juridically abrogated” and that it is not permissible for a pope to pretend to wield “absolute power” to “eradicate a liturgical discipline.”

Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, has underscored that the Holy Father does not have the right to suppress the Tridentine Mass, which served as the liturgy of numerous saints, emphasizing that it is not disobedient to continue celebrating or attending the ancient Mass:

The faithful as well as priests have the right to a liturgy that is a liturgy of all the saints (…). Therefore, the Holy See does not have the power to suppress a heritage of the whole Church, it is an abuse, it would be an abuse even on the part of a bishop. In this case, you can continue to celebrate the Mass even in this form: It is a form of obedience (…) to all the popes who have celebrated this Mass.

