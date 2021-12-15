News

Cardinal Müller denounces Great Reset: COVID being used to establish global ‘surveillance state’

‘I do not want to be saved and made in the image and likeness of Klaus Schwab or Bill Gates, or Soros and other such people,’ said Cardinal Gerhard Müller.
(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), has warned that COVID is being used by the proponents of the Great Reset as an opportunity to “subject the people to complete control and to establish a surveillance state.”

Müller made the comment in an interview with Austria’s St. Boniface Institute earlier this month.

The interview, conducted in German, was released today, but short excerpts had been sent out earlier.

Müller spoke about “a certain chaos” brought about by the COVID pandemic which he said is being used by the globalist elites as a way to usher in their Great Reset agenda.

He explained that the restrictions are in part “born out of the wish to use this opportunity to subject the people to complete control [and] to establish a surveillance state, just like the proponents of the Great Reset said themselves.”

The German cardinal quoted the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klaus Schwab, who described the COVID-19 pandemic as an “opportunity” to implement Great Reset when he wrote in a June 2020 article that “the pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world.”

Müller condemned Schwab for describing COVID as something positive for the world.

“Many people are dying, are sick, are severely restricted in their lives, the economy is badly damaged, children cannot go to school which will have dramatic long-term effects for their souls and spirit,” he said. “Then there are people who, from the height of their wealth look down on these everyday struggles and who then proclaim loudly that this is an opportunity to push their agenda.”

The cardinal argued that the Great Reset agenda is “based on fraud,” and explained that the fraud consists in the idea that men can, “through modern technology or modern communication, bring forth a new creation, create a new human in their image and likeness.”

“I do not want to be saved and made in the image and likeness of Klaus Schwab or Bill Gates, or Soros and other such people,” said Müller.

He then denounced the hypocrisy of the rich global elites. Müller described them as “people who fly to Glasgow in their private jets and then want to impose measures and restrictions on ‘the masses.’”

Müller’s words were similar to those of Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, who was also interviewed by the St. Boniface Institute, and who explained that “freedom will be heavily curtailed by the proposed vaccine passports.”

“They will give the state complete control over every single one of us,” he said. “The state will be able to track our movements at all times [and] tell us where we should go and where we are not allowed to go.”

Schneider then noted that never in the history of mankind had the state had “so much power to interfere in the private lives of its citizens,” and described the vaccine mandates as a means to “hand over our bodily autonomy to the state.”

“The individual is stripped of the most fundamental of rights, that is of making decisions regarding his own body,” Schneider explained.

The idea that the COVID-19 pandemic is being used as a means to bring about a Great Reset has also been frequently expressed by Archbishop Carlo Mario Viganò, former Apostolic Nuncio to the U.S., as well as by Cardinal Raymond Burke, notably during a December 2020 sermon.

Cardinal Müller’s latest comments on the issue have sparked controversy in the German media. German magazine Der Spiegel even reported that the cardinal’s comments could be seen as “anti-Semitic,” only because Müller dared to include American-Jewish investor George Soros in his criticism of the globalist elites.

