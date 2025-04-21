Cardinal Müller: Pray for Francis’ soul and for new pope to be ‘a good shepherd’

The Holy See announced the death of Pope Francis on Monday morning, with no funeral details yet being made official.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller has urged Catholics to renew prayers for Pope Francis’ soul and for the Church to have a new pope who will imitate Christ “like a good shepherd.”

In a brief comment issued to this correspondent, Cardinal Müller offered his thoughts on the sudden death of the Pope this morning.

The German cardinal wrote:

At this hour, we commend to God’s mercy Pope Francis, who has proclaimed it unceasingly to Christians and to all people of good will. And we ask the Lord and the head of the Church to send us a new successor of Peter who will gather the flock of God like a good shepherd, so that all, united with him, may say to Jesus: You are Christ, the Son of the living God.

Müller led the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 until 2017, at which point Francis did not renew his position.

The Holy See announced the death of Pope Francis on Monday morning, via a statement from the Papal Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

Farrell stated via a video announcement:

“Dear brothers and sisters, it is with deep sorrow that I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially toward the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God.”

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re – the dean of the College of Cardinals – has summoned the cardinals for their first General Congregation beginning in the morning of April 22. These meetings – see LifeSite’s explainer on them here – will form a key part of the deliberations in the run up to a new successor of St. Peter being elected.

Bishop Athanasius Schneider has also urged that Catholics redouble their prayers for a new pope, issuing a special prayer for that purpose.

Joining him in the spirit of the endeavor is former Tyler ordinary Bishop Joseph Strickland who wrote, “Let us pray for the repose of his soul, that any errors may be forgiven, and that he may receive the reward of any good he did in the service of Christ’s Church. In charity, let us also pray for the Church in this time of transition—that the Holy Ghost may guide Her unfailingly, as Our Lord has promised.”

LifeSite will be providing full and ongoing coverage of the papal funeral and conclave at this section of the website.

No details of the funeral have yet emerged, though it is likely to be within seven or eight days.

Meanwhile the conclave must start between 15 and 20 days from the day of the pope’s death.

