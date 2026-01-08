Cardinal Müller says Church is ‘only’ credible moral authority, condemns LGBT ideology, Big Tech

Cardinal Gerhard Müller stressed the Church’s moral witness in a new interview and slammed LGBT ideology as ‘pseudoscience,’ comparing it to eugenics and race theory.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller said that the Catholic Church is the “only moral authority that is credible,” contrasting it with the pure will to power of technocrats.

In an interview with the German newspaper WELT, Cardinal Müller stated, “In today’s world, when you look at the world as a whole, the Pope and his Church are the only moral authority that is credible: moral principles are proclaimed for their own sake and are not contaminated by power and influence.”

He contrasted the Church’s role in proclaiming the truth with that of power-hungry technocrats. He specifically mentioned tech magnate Peter Thiel and atheist writer Yuval Noah Harari, both of whom are homosexual.

“The new class theory assumes that the rich and powerful have a greater right to life than the vast majority of ‘useless people,’ as Yuval Noah Harari calls them,” the cardinal said. “They should simply be kept quiet with drugs and entertainment programs.”

“I believe we are facing a major challenge because many of those who are achieving great things in technology are developing inhumane ideas and demonstrating that they are philosophically uninformed. Technology must always serve people, not the other way around.”

“These people believe that technological progress leads to moral progress. However, moral progress always depends on the individual and cannot be controlled collectively,” the prelate said.

He continued: “Technology can help, but it stands and falls with ethics. I can use a knife to cut an apple or to kill another person. Any technical means can be misused.”

“In a world dominated by technocrats who consider themselves the chosen few, who defines what is good and evil?” the German cardinal asked. “Certainly not people like Peter Thiel. And Trump may have good intentions, but he is not someone who thinks things through deeply.”

Cardinal Müller also criticized the modern secular state, which claims to be neutral but instead imposes its modern pseudo-religion under the guise of “science.”

“A state that declares itself religiously neutral has neither the legitimacy nor the competence to interfere in ethical and religious issues,” he stated. “Instead, however, politics transgresses this principle and calls its worldview science.”

“Racial theory also claimed to be scientific, as did scientific eugenics. These were all pseudosciences, as is LGBTQ ideology.”

“The latter has nothing to do with science because it contradicts the biological fact that humans are either male or female, even though there may be individuals with developmental disorders,” the cardinal stated. “You can’t just make something up. There is no such thing as social gender.”

Cardinal Müller warned that only having a “cultural Christianity” is not enough and will make it impossible for Christian nations to defend themselves against evil ideologies.

“That means you can’t resist anything, you can’t cope with any challenge, such as the arrival of another religion that is completely different from ours,” he said. “We saw that in National Socialism and Communism.”

“Dostoyevsky said: If there is no God, then everything is permitted. Without God, there is no morality. A mere cultural Christianity only creates idols.”

