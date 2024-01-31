Cardinal Müller says ‘some bishops’ behave childishly by canceling Latin Mass priests

In regard to a Kentucky bishop's removal of the priests, the former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said some bishops 'look to Rome and then say to the Holy Father, ‘I suppressed these people, and therefore I look for the reward of being promoted, being named archbishop, or cardinal.’ This [is the] childish behavior of some bishops.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Müller lamented the “childish behavior” of “some bishops” who are attacking the Latin Mass in an effort to curry favor with the Vatican during a recent appearance on EWTN’s The World Over with Raymond Arroyo.

What “is needed [is] more sensibility, pastoral sensibility [for] those priests and faithful who prefer the Latin Mass,” His Eminence remarked.

Mueller, 76, was named Prefect of the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. He held that position until 2017 when he resigned under Pope Francis, whom he has accused of issuing “some statements” that are “formulated in such a way that they could be reasonably understood as material heresy.”

Müller was asked by Arroyo to share his thoughts on the recent cancellation of Fathers Shannon Collins and Sean Kopczynski of the Missionaries of St. John the Baptist by Bishop John Iffert of the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky. Collins ran afoul of Iffert after pointing out in a sermon that “not only was the Mass changed (at Vatican II) but every single sacramental ritual was changed.”

“I need to get your thoughts on the continuing purge of the Traditional Latin Mass in the wake of (Traditionis Custodes), particularly here in the U.S. (in) the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky,” Arroyo said. “The bishop has removed the faculties of two priests who said publicly that the post-Vatican II Novus Ordo was ‘irrelevant.’ Cardinal Müller, your thoughts on the speed, the intensity, and the heavy-handed tactics being deployed against priests who celebrate the Old Rite or voice their opinions about the New or the Old Rite.”

“The Holy Mass is dogmatically instituted by Jesus Christ,” Müller replied. “The Rites are different in the Catholic Church, and every Rite has a certain history and a certain variation … the Second Vatican Council made a reform and a renewal of the liturgical thinking and the liturgical practice.”

Müller argued that some bishops “look to Rome and then say to the Holy Father, ‘I suppressed these people, and therefore I look for the reward of being promoted, being named archbishop, or cardinal.’ This [is the] childish behavior of some bishops.”

After the Vatican’s release of Fiducia Supplicans, Müller, who previously served as Bishop of Regensburg, Germany, said it is “self-contradictory” to claim the Church can bless homosexual couples. He also called for the document to be “rewritten in the clear, Catholic theological understanding.”

Müller explained to Arroyo that there is sort of virtue signaling taking place among some members in the Catholic hierarchy who try to appear “open” and “liberal” while simultaneously lacking sound Catholic doctrine in the decision-making process of traditional-minded clergy.

It is “more important” that the Mass be celebrated than the form it is offered in, Müller stated. If pastors come down too hard on laity who attend the traditional Mass, they act as if they do “not care” for them and then “the people (will be) angry with the Church and they will leave the Church.”

