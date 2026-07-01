Cardinal Müller urges Vatican to rethink Latin Mass restrictions after SSPX consecrations

The former doctrine chief said restrictions on the traditional Mass have fueled division and given the SSPX ‘propaganda’ to ‘promote their positions’ instead of restoring ecclesial unity.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller has called for a reassessment of restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass and for broader tolerance in liturgical practice after the Society of St. Pius X carried out its episcopal consecrations without papal mandate today.

On July 1, Italian newspaper Il Giornale published an interview with Müller, former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, who addressed the current restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass introduced under Traditionis Custodes in 2021, the earlier reforms of Benedict XVI’s Summorum Pontificum, and the broader question of liturgical coexistence in the Catholic Church. The prelate argued that the current restrictive approach has not produced ecclesial unity and should be reconsidered in light of ongoing tensions regarding liturgical practice and the risk of divisions.

“Lefebvrians can turn these prohibitions into a symbol of dissent against Rome. Restrictive measures have almost provided propaganda for them, which they may use instrumentally to promote their positions,” Müller stated.

According to the German cardinal, the SSPX episcopal consecrations should therefore lead the Pope and his collaborators to rethink the bans on the Latin Mass.

WATCH: Society of Saint Pius X consecrates four bishops

Examining closely Pope Francis’s motu proprio, which restricted the free celebration of the Mass and other rites according to the ancient liturgy – assigning to individual bishops, under the supervision of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the task of authorizing each celebration – Müller notes that Traditionis Custodes “has not had a positive effect.”

He argues that “using an authoritarian approach to demand blind obedience is not […] the Christian way.” And he adds: “Only in matters of dogma should there be no compromise; in concrete pastoral practice, a certain tolerance is possible.”

He clarified that “claiming that everyone who prefers the ancient rite does not accept the Second Vatican Council is false. By the same logic, one could say that not everyone who prefers the Novus Ordo accepts the Council: just look at what is happening in Germany, where some bishops love to invoke the Council but then systematically deny its doctrine.”

Reflecting on possible ways to overcome the restrictions introduced by Pope Francis, Müller recalled that “Benedict XVI had found a good solution with Summorum Pontificum, fully embracing the ancient rite. That motu proprio brought great peace to the Church. Let us not forget that the Church has various rites, each with its own forms. One cannot forbid the rite in its ancient form.”

“In the Church we already have associations and groups that legitimately celebrate the ancient form and fully acknowledge the Council, in union with the Pope and the college of bishops,” Müller said.

“Indeed, I would say that fully allowing this liturgical form and fostering acceptance of the Council is also a solution for those who, after the disobedience of the consecrations carried out by the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X, wish to return completely to unity with the Pope, who is the permanent principle of unity and the foundation of the Church,” the German cardinal concluded.

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