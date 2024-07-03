Cardinal Müller: Vatican official prefers empty churches to cathedrals full of people who reject New Mass

In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews, Cardinal Gerhard Müller relays a conversion he had with a Vatican official about the Traditional Latin Mass after the Chartres pilgrimage in France as well as the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews reporter Maike Hickson, Cardinal Gerhard Müller discussed the attitude of some in the Vatican toward the Traditional Latin Mass following the Chartres pilgrimage in France, as well as the ongoing crises in Ukraine and the Holy Land.

Speaking to Hickson, Müller revealed that when he shared his joy at having participated in the recent Paris to Chartres pilgrimage, during which 20,000 young pilgrims packed Chartres Cathedral to attend the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), an official of the Roman Dicastery for Divine Worship responded that it was more important that young people “respect” the New Mass.

Müller further elaborated that the unnamed Vatican official effectively said that young people who do not “respect” the New Mass might as well “not come” to church at all, and that an “empty church” would be preferable.

Müller expressed his disagreement with the statement, telling Hickson that such an attitude is contrary to good pastoral practice and that it effectively “excludes” those “true and good Catholics” who attend the ancient liturgy.

It is worth noting that despite the success of the traditional-minded Chartres pilgrimage, which LifeSite’s Paris correspondent Jeanne Smits heralded as a massive success that allowed the whole of France to see images of “thousands of young people who reject relativism and hedonism,” the Vatican seems intent on crushing the TLM.

Beyond the 2021 promulgation of Traditionis Custodes, which placed harsh restrictions on where TLMs can be celebrated and by whom, rumors have begun to swirl that an even harsher crackdown is forthcoming.

These rumors have been confirmed by renowned Vatican reporter Diane Montagna, who explained that unlike Traditionis Custodes, this new document, if promulgated, will eliminate all carve-outs for the TLM given to those operating within the diocesan structure, and would even “prohibit bishops from themselves celebrating or authorizing” the TLM, and “suspend existing permissions” for the Traditional Mass apart from those offered by ex-Ecclesia Dei communities.

Müller’s comments to Hickson mirror what he stated on June 29 while ordaining priests for the Institute of the Good Shepherd – a traditional Mass-celebrating community of priests – at their headquarters in Courtalain, France.

During his homily, Müller talked glowingly about the TLM while lamenting the opposition it faces in Rome, relaying what appears to be the same conversion he relayed to Hickson. In the homily, Müller quoted the unnamed Vatican official as saying that the Latin Mass presents a “greater danger to the unity of the Church” than no liturgy at all.

In addition to comments about the TLM and Chartres, Müller also talked to Hickson about the ongoing geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and the Holy Land, sharing advice for the Catholic faithful who are worried about these events and the possibility of a third World War.

Müller touched upon the disastrous reality of war and how widespread bloodshed, like Europe saw in the First and Second World Wars, is ultimately the result of states “leaving God.”

Regardless of the turmoil, Müller stressed the importance of prayer and maintaining hope that God will lead, reminding all listening that as human persons we are capable of cooperating with Christ’s grace for the purpose of salvation.

The full interview can be viewed above, or by clicking here.

Hickson’s children, Isabella and Robert, filmed the interview.

