Cardinal Parolin congratulates Trump, urges him to work for ‘defense of life’ and ‘world peace’

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has congratulated President Donald Trump on his election victory, urging him to work for peace and to “overcome polarization” in many areas, including immigration and pro-life issues.

Speaking to journalists at the side-lines of an event at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome this morning, Parolin made the first official comments from the Holy See about the U.S. presidential election which saw Trump secure a significant victory on every level.

“We wish him much wisdom because this is the main virtue of rulers according to the Bible,” Parolin said. He urged Trump to “work above all to be president of the whole country, so to overcome the polarization that has occurred, which has been felt in a very, very clear way in this time.”

In this manner, Parolin expressed the hope that Trump might be an international power for peace: “We hope he can truly be an element of détente and pacification in the current conflicts that are bleeding the world.”

During his victory speech in Florida in the early hours of November 6, Trump committed to not starting any wars and promised he would “stop wars.”

Questioned on this, Parolin was cautiously hopeful, but added that Trump “does not have a magic wand.”

The cardinal opined that ending a war would necessitate “a lot of humility, a lot of willingness, it really takes seeking the general interests of humanity, rather than focusing on particular interests. I hope for that.”

H also refused to be drawn into specifics on what a peace deal might look like for the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as between Israel and Hamas. “It is difficult to pronounce on these aspects, we will see what proposals he will make, because many precisely have always remained uncertain,” commented Parolin. He stated that no specifics have emerged from Trump’s office about how peace would be effected, adding simply, “Let’s see now what he will propose after he takes office.”

Abortion and immigration

Trump’s victory in the presidential election has been heralded by many as a victory for the pro-life cause, in contrast with the wildly permissive abortion regime Kamala Harris had campaigned on. He had a pro-life record as president, but Trump still remains largely at odds with Catholic teaching on a number of aspects pertaining to the unborn, specifically being a promoter of IVF and of homosexual “marriage.”

Additionally, while some pro-abortion bills were defeated in the election – such as in Nebraska and South Dakota – other states radically advanced the abortion lobby’s goal.

Questioned about Trump’s stance on abortion and his relationship with the Holy See on the topic, Parolin reiterated the importance of the “defense of life.” But he also urged that Trump pursues “a common policy” which would “unite consensuses.” This, Parolin said, would be preferable to having the administration adopt “a policy once again of polarization and division.”

“I also hope that this defense of life that Trump has assured he will do during his term can broaden the consensus,” said Parolin, who did not expand on what previous Trump policy on life issues he believes brought “polarization and division.”

A much more public clash between Trump and Pope Francis is expected on the issue of immigration. While Francis has consistently campaigned for freedom of immigration without qualification, Trump has won widespread support in the U.S. for his policy of only permitting legal immigration and his promise of tough action against illegal crossing of the border.

Questioned on this, Parolin stated that on immigration “the position of the Pope and the Holy See is very clear in this sense.”

“We are for a wise policy toward migrants and therefore one that does not go to these extremes,” he said, criticizing Trump’s style. “The Pope has given very precise, very clear indications on this issue. I think this is the only way to deal with the problem and solve it in a humane way.”

Summarizing certain diplomatic aspects – perhaps chiefly the moderately common ground between Trump and the Holy See on pro-life issues and their differences on immigration – Parolin said “there are elements that bring us closer and elements that perhaps differentiate us, that distance us.”

Trump’s second term as president “will be an opportunity to exercise dialogue and to try to find new points of consensus together, always for the benefit of the common good and world peace,” said the Holy See’s chief diplomat.

US criticism of Sino-Vatican relations

During Trump’s previous term as president, his administration publicly critiqued the Holy See’s secretive deal with China just before it was due to be renewed in 2020. Then-U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that “(t)he Vatican endangers its moral authority, should it renew the deal.” He linked to an article he penned on the subject in which he stated that “it’s clear that the Sino-Vatican agreement has not shielded Catholics from the Party’s depredations.”

Since then, the deal has been renewed twice, most recently last month for a period of four years.

Parolin waived aside Pompeo’s criticism when asked about it today, saying that “we have nevertheless moved forward with China, we have renewed the Agreement for another four years.”

He commented that dialogue continues “in small steps” between the Holy See and China, and that they are committed to this, despite “the reactions that may come, even from America.”

