Cardinal Pell’s successor says Australia seeing ‘second spring’ of Catholicism with huge growth in converts

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney said converts in his archdiocese have increased 26 percent each year over the last 5 years and religiosity is growing among Catholic students.

SYDNEY (LifeSiteNews) – Australia is experiencing a “second spring” of faith, according to Sydney’s Archbishop Anthony Fisher, OP.

Speaking to business leaders on May 30, Archbishop Fisher said that he sees “a genuine hunger for spiritual meaning in an increasingly fragmented world” in his archdiocese and beyond.

The prelate noted a remarkable 26-percent increase per year over the last five years in the number of people entering the Catholic faith in the Archdiocese of Sydney.

“These aren’t just people raised Catholic who are returning, but individuals from diverse backgrounds who are encountering the faith for the first time and finding something deeply compelling,” said Fisher, who is the successor of the late Cardinal George Pell.

“Our Catholic school enrollments are the highest they’ve ever been, and keep growing,” said the Archbishop, noting that surveys have “found a significant rise in the overall religiosity of our students in the Catholic schools.”

“The numbers at Sunday and feast day Masses just keep growing,” said Fisher, who then joked, “Soon, I might have to get a bigger cathedral.”

“In the past month, we’ve ordained a bishop, two deacons, and tomorrow, a priest, and he will be the 36th since 2015,” he added.

Archbishop Fisher also pointed to other evidence of a “second spring,” outside normal religious participation, including increased interest in faith-based content: “We’re seeing podcasts, YouTube channels, and social media accounts dedicated to exploring Catholic teaching and tradition gaining millions of followers.”

“It might be too early to declare winter now past, but flowers have appeared in our land,” Fisher concluded. “There are signs of hope.”

Heartfelt appeal to young Catholic men

As further evidence of this “second spring” of faith, Archbishop Fisher flew to Washington, D.C., a few days later to ordain seven Dominican brothers to the priesthood.

“Dominican Province of St. Joseph and the Church universal rings out with joy today; the Church has seven new priests,” proclaimed Fisher. “Yet the flock of Jesus Christ needs many new shepherds if we are to fulfill Christ’s injunction to lead the sheep and nurture the lambs. So I ask you all to pray for more like these.”

Fisher then made a heartfelt appeal to young Catholic men: “People are crying out for words of life and sacraments of grace to transfigure their hearts and lives. You might be the very one by God’s grace to offer them this as a Dominican priest.”

Share











