Cardinal Pizzaballa visits Catholic church in Gaza, performs confirmations

Cardinal Pizzaballa conducted a ‘solidarity visit’ to Holy Family Church in war-torn Gaza on Sunday with permission from the Israeli government and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to persecuted Catholics.

GAZA CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa visited war-torn Gaza this week to offer Mass and administer the Sacrament of Confirmation to persecuted Catholics.

His Excellency conducted the “solidarity visit” with permission from the Israeli government, whose relentless bombardment of Gaza over the past 14 months has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, half of whom were reportedly women and children. Pope Francis has hinted that he believes there is a genocide taking place.

الأحد 22 كانون الأول 2024، صور من الزيارة الراعوية التضامنية لغبطة الكاردينال بييرباتيستا بيتسابالا الى غزة بمناسبة الأعياد الميلادية المجيدة. Photos from the Christmas pastoral solidarity visit of H.B. Cardinal Pizzaballa to Gaza, which took place Sunday, December 22, 2024. pic.twitter.com/W9jSNCOFVf — Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem (@LPJerusalem) December 23, 2024

Pizzaballa visited Holy Family Church Sunday. The parish was struck by the Israeli Air Force this past summer, killing several. In December 2023, two innocent women were shot and killed while walking to the parish by an Israeli sniper. Pizzaballa called out the war crime in a public statement at the time. His Excellency also explained that the Israel military destroyed the convent’s generator and fuel resource, displacing more than 50 in-need people.

During his homily, an emotional Pizzaballa encouraged his audience to remain hopeful and to know that he will “never abandon” them no matter how long the war lasts.

“When the war ends, we will rebuild everything: our schools, our hospitals, and our homes. We must remain resilient and full of strength,” he said.

“All the world, not only the Christian world, all the world is with you,” he added. “We must not allow hatred to infiltrate our hearts. If you want to remain a light, we must make our hearts available for Jesus alone.”

On Sunday, 22nd of December, 2024, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, presided over Christmas Mass and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation, at the Holy Family Parish in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cXBt77RrOW — Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem (@LPJerusalem) December 22, 2024

Pizzaballa’s visit marks the second time he has visited Holy Family Parish. Previously, he visited Gaza in May. Over the past 14 months, he has repeatedly called for peace and has offered himself in exchange for hostages to halt the conflict. Some Vatican reporters believe his stature has grown over the past year given his handling of the situation and that he may be considered a possible contender for the papacy at the next conclave.

While edifying for Catholics in Gaza, Pizzaballa’a visit was surrounded by notable diplomatic controversy. The day before the visit, Pope Francis said during an address to members of the Roman Curia that Pizzaballa “was not allowed to enter Gaza as [the Israeli government] had promised.”

The charge was denied by the Israeli Embassy to the Holy See on social media, which labeled Francis’ remarks “false allegations.”

GAZA Cardinal Pizzaballa leads Mass with Catholics at Holy Family Parish. Pope Francis yesterday criticised Israel for stopping Pizzaballa from entering Gaza with Christmas presents for children. pic.twitter.com/AA1Zap0AkK — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) December 22, 2024

Despite the confusion, Pizzaballa will continue on with his visit by traveling to Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, on December 24 and say Mass at St. Catherine’s Church, which is next to the Basilica of the Nativity of Our Lord.

