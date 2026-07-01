Cardinal Radcliffe concelebrates Mass honoring 50th anniversary of homosexual ‘friendship’

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — Heterodox Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, OP, concelebrated and delivered the homily for a Mass celebrating the 50th anniversary of two homosexual men’s “friendship” in mid-June at Holy Apostles Church in Pimlico.

The June 13 Mass was celebrated in “Thanksgiving for 50 Years of Friendship, Partnership, and Commitment in the Pursuit of Justice” between Julian Filochowski and Martin Pendergast, two homosexual activists in a same-sex “relationship” who played key roles in the founding of the LGBT+ Catholics Westminster, the official LGBT ministry of the Archdiocese of Westminster, Britain’s largest diocese. In his homily for the Mass, Radcliffe, who is notorious for his pro-LGBT heterodoxy, highlighted the so-called “good fruits” of the couple’s homosexual “friendship.”

The main celebrant of the Mass was Father Jim O’Keefe, who previously celebrated a Mass for the same-sex “couple’s” 25th anniversary along with Bishop John Crowley, bishop emeritus of the Middlesbrough diocese; Bishop John Rawsthorne, bishop emeritus of the Hallam diocese, and Canon Chris Vipers from Holy Apostles parish. O’Keefe concelebrated alongside Radcliffe.

Ironically, the sacrilegious Mass was celebrated on the feast of St. Anthony of Padua, the “hammer of heretics” and the anniversary of Our Lady’s second apparition at Fatima.

“After communion, we shall all commit ourselves to ‘celebrate and value our bonds of friendship as gifts of God.’ In your case, Julian and Martin, 50 years of friendship. Friendship is more than a warm emotion. We are each the fruit of the deep friendships of our lives,” the cardinal said.

READ: Archbishop of Milan offers Mass for LGBT group on feast of Sacred Heart

“Every friendship brings into being some aspect of us that would never otherwise have existed. Friendship is a way in which God works creatively in each of us, forming us for love,” he added.

While it is true that friendship is a great gift from God, same-sex “relationships,” such as that of Filochowski and Pendergast, that Radcliffe interestingly only referred to as a “friendship,” clearly contradict Church teaching and is not true friendship.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “(h)omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of hell.

“Friendship is the only way forward. It reaches out to God’s peace, when, as Isaiah prophesied, ‘they shall beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks.’ Every true friendship anticipates the final peace of God,” the cardinal continued. “I believe, Julian and Martin, that your faithful friendship is grounded in a shared passion for peace and for the triumph of justice.”

While true friendship does indeed anticipate the final peace of God, a same-sex “relationship” as a perversion of authentic friendship does not anticipate the final peace of God.

Radcliffe has a long history of pro-LGBT advocacy. Shortly before the Vatican issued its 2005 document reaffirming the ban on admitting men with “homosexual tendencies” into seminaries, Radcliffe publicly objected to the predicted ban. Writing to the London Times, Radcliffe argued that “(a)ny deep-rooted prejudice against others, such as homophobia or misogyny, would be grounds for rejecting a candidate for the priesthood, but not their sexual orientation.”

READ: Pope Francis names pro-LGBT Father Radcliffe among 21 new cardinals

Months later, he encouraged Catholics to “accompany” and even live with homosexuals. “We must accompany (gay people) as they discern what this means, letting our images be stretched open,” he said in a 2006 religious education lecture in Los Angeles. “This means watching ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ reading gay novels, living with our gay friends, and listening with them as they listen to the Lord.”

In 2012, Radcliffe wrote in the dissident UK publication The Tablet, defending the Church’s teaching that same-sex “marriage” is impossible, but adding:

This is not to denigrate committed love of people of the same sex. This too should be cherished and supported, which is why church leaders are slowly coming to support same-sex civil unions. The God of love can be present in every true love.

More recently, in 2024, just over a week after being named a cardinal by Pope Francis, Radcliffe wrote an article published in the Italian daily edition of the Vatican newspaper blaming “Russian money” for the African bishops’ rejection of same-sex “blessings.”

Radcliffe was also one of the regular celebrants for the “LGBT Masses” in London, the notorious “Soho Masses,” that are now known as the LGBT+ Catholics Westminster that Filochowski and Pendergast helped to found.

READ: Catholic ‘LGBT ministry’ supported by British cardinal marches in London ‘pride’ parade

Before the homily, Sister Jeannine Gramick, SL, the co-founder of the heretical New Ways Ministry, and pro-LGBT theologian James Alison read the Gospel.

Gramick has a long history of dissenting from Catholic teaching on homosexuality and abortion and was officially silenced by the Vatican in 1999, an order that she ignored. In 2010, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) further declared that New Ways Ministry “has no approval or recognition from the Catholic Church” to speak on the LGBT issue.

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