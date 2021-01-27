Cardinal Raymond Burke condemns Biden’s plan to Codify Roe v. Wade in federal law

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, January 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Raymond Burke has condemned President Joe Biden’s plan to codify into federal law the results of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision which imposed abortion on demand across the country.

On Friday, the 48thanniversary of the infamous Roe decision, newly installed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris issued a statement saying: “In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack.” They added, “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe.”

In a homily at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse on Sunday, Burke lamented the evil of such a policy.

“We live in times when it can seem that the evil one is succeeding in his program of lies and death. In our own nation, the federal government wants to codify as law the totally unjust decision of the Supreme Court which made legal abortion-on-demand, and to impose upon schools the teaching of the iniquitous gender theory,” Burke said.

“At the same time, it threatens to deny the freedom of religion, the freedom of citizens to follow God’s plan for the world and for man, inscribed in nature itself and written upon every human heart.”

Responding to the Biden statement as well was Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, of Kansas City in Kansas, and chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

Naumann lamented: “It is deeply disturbing and tragic that any president would praise and commit to codifying a Supreme Court ruling that denies unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life, under the euphemistic disguise of a health service.”

Naumann reminded all Catholics that the Catechism states: “‘Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable’.”

“Public officials are responsible for not only their personal beliefs, but also the effects of their public actions,” he continued. “Roe’s elevation of abortion to the status of a protected right and its elimination of state restrictions paved the way for the violent deaths of more than 62 million innocent unborn children and for countless women who experience the heartache of loss, abandonment, and violence.”

Biden has often asserted his Catholic identity throughout his political career. In a formal statement during the presidential campaign last summer, he asserted “my faith has been the bedrock foundation of my life.”

The Democratic party has intentionally amplified this image as well. During the Democratic National Convention, the theme of Biden’s Catholic faith was routinely highlighted by headline speakers including Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Jill Biden, and former Republican governor of Ohio, John Kasich.

More recently, in a response to a question regarding Biden’s intentions with regard to taxpayer funding of abortion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodged the question saying, “I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he [Biden] is a devout Catholic, and somebody who attends church regularly.”

While Biden did attend “arguably the most effete liberal Catholic parish in the Archdiocese of Washington” on Sunday, critics describe him as an “Anti-Catholic ‘Catholic’ president” who has “talked himself into an alternative faith centered in partisan politics.”

Despite significant evidence that he was not “duly elected,” Biden assumed the presidency last week, bringing his hard-left agenda with him to the White House.

“In the face of such seemingly ineluctable developments, we are naturally tempted to discouragement and even to the abandonment of the battle against the evil one and his program for lies and murder. But Christ is with us to win the battle if only we engage it—yes, with our seemingly little and insignificant forces” Cardinal Burke counseled in his homily. “Our weak and poor hearts united to the Royal Heart of Christ the King become strong and rich for the transformation of our homes, and thus of our neighborhoods, our nation and our world.”

“We also know and trust the word of Christ,” Burke continued. “‘Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.’ Thus, we must always be of good courage, of good heart, in the Sacred Heart of Jesus,” he concluded.