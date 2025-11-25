Cardinal Sarah celebrates pontifical vespers at packed Philadelphia basilica

The former prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments supports sacred tradition and returning to reverent liturgical practices.

PHILADELPHIA (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Robert Sarah celebrated pontifical vespers and benediction to a standing-room-only congregation at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, the largest Catholic church in Pennsylvania, on Friday.

The packed November 21 pontifical vespers and benediction service commemorated the feast of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which drew over a thousand faithful, including dozens of young Catholics, and was organized by the Durandus Institute for Sacred Liturgy and Music. Sarah, the former prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, has spoken extensively on the importance of the beauty of sacred tradition and returning to reverent liturgical practices.

“We are here this evening (to solemnly) celebrate the liturgical office of vespers. In so doing, we join ourselves with the whole Church, those present here, those who have already finished their pilgrimage on earth and are now part of the Church suffering in purgatory or the Church triumphant in Heaven,” Sarah said during brief remarks before the start of vespers.

“The Divine Office is a prayer of the whole Church, and in praying it and in celebrating it solemnly and beautifully as we plan to … connect with the reality of the whole Church,” he added. “Thus, we can help those who have need of our prayers, just as we can beg the saints for the graces we ourselves seek.”

Cardinal Sarah continued:

“And we do this on this feast of the presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, humbly asking Almighty God in the words of the Collect that just as the Blessed Virgin Mary was presented in God’s earthly temple, we may, by the intercession of her prayers … come to be worthily presented in the heavenly temple of God’s glory.”

David Gans, a young Catholic from Douglassville, Pennsylvania, who attended the vespers service, emphasized to LifeSiteNews how much he appreciated the ancient beauty of the pontifical vespers.

“The Church, in its ancient beauty and tradition, has established rights to give (Our Lord) that love, that affection, that adoration as God,” he said. “And we should do no less than to celebrate (liturgies) like that … (with) beauty, not just the great songs and hymns, canticles and the majesty of it all, but to know that Jesus is being loved.”

“Vesper services like this, an ancient tradition of the Church’s patrimony, give me a deeper foundation that the Church is steeped in antiquity, that the Church is universal, that the Church militant and the Church triumphant are worshiping God unified,” he added.

Gans, while acknowledging that the Novus Ordo Missae is a completely legitimate form of the Roman rite as the Church has said and that it can be celebrated reverently, underscored that he prefers the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) because it is less prone to abuses, and the celebrant doesn’t need to try to give more love to Our Lord.

“I prefer the extraordinary form of the Latin rite because you don’t have to try to give more love to Christ. Everything is there to honor Him … that we could possibly give,” he said. “But in the ordinary form, people could do it in ways that aren’t reverent, which don’t give as much love to Him. And for me, that’s unappealing. I want to give all my love to Jesus.”

“And when I see a priest, the laity, emphasize more community than Christ or have a more ‘kumbaya’ sense of worship than a powerful sense of being in the presence of Almighty God and observing and conducting the sacrifice on Calvary, that is the Eucharist … I could just see like something’s wrong here,” he added.

Indeed, Cardinal Sarah has been one of the most vocal prelates in defending traditional Catholic practices, such as receiving Holy Communion kneeling and on the tongue and celebrating Mass ad orientem, or facing east. The Guinean cardinal has also long advocated for a return to showing proper reverence and silence during liturgical celebrations, as opposed to the abuses often seen during the celebration of Mass.

“To worship God, we must set ourselves apart, in silence. Come here in the silence of the heart to listen to God. This is called entering into a sacred attitude,” Sarah said during a July homily. “There are sacred places, places reserved for God, chosen by God. These places cannot be desecrated by activities other than prayer, silence, and liturgy.”

“Our churches are not performance halls, nor concert halls, or cultural or entertainment activities. The church is the house of God. It is exclusively reserved for him,” he added. “We enter with respect and reverence, properly dressed because we tremble before the greatness of God. We do not tremble with fear but with respect, amazement, and admiration.”

Gans added that Pope Leo XIV should’ve lifted the restrictions on the TLM promulgated in Pope Francis’ 2021 motu proprio Traditionis Custodes at the beginning of his pontificate, and stressed that they are a “real pain” on the clergy and laity alike who simply want to love Our Lord by celebrating and assisting in a form of the Mass celebrating in the Roman rite for centuries.

“(The restrictions are) a real pain on the Church militant, a real pain on lay people, on children, on fathers, on mothers, on priests who want to love Jesus,” he said. “The Church has approved (the Latin Mass) for a thousand years; nobody has said that (there’s anything) wrong with (the TLM), but we’re put in this bind. So I would love to see the Holy Father lift the restrictions.”

Sarah has been critical of Traditionis Custodes and, in an interview last month, shared that during a September private audience, Pope Leo had spoken with him about the concerns of the faithful who are devoted to the Tridentine Mass. In the same interview, the prelate suggested that Catholics who attend and support the TLM cannot be justly deprived of the Latin Mass, in part because these Catholics fully, authentically practice their faith.

“Whereas in fact, when we really look at the Christians who practice today, they are the ones who go to traditional Mass. So why forbid them? On the contrary, we should encourage them,” he said.

