Cardinal Sarah tells EU that gender ideology, Islamic fundamentalism are ‘apocalyptic beasts’

Cardinal Sarah condemned gender ideology and radical Islam in a speech at the European Parliament, saying that they ‘threaten to destroy not only the family, but humanity itself, the image of God.’

BRUSSELS (LifeSiteNews) ― Cardinal Robert Sarah, during a conference speech before the European Parliament on Wednesday, denounced gender ideology and Islamic fundamentalism as “apocalyptic beasts” that threaten to destroy the family and humanity itself.

In his nearly hour-long July 15 speech for a conference in the EU Parliament building entitled, “Europe and Africa: In Dialogue with Cardinal Robert Sarah,” which also included speeches delivered by European Parliament Vice-President Antonella Sburi and the apostolic nuncio to the European Union, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Guinean prelate slammed the evils of abortion, homosexual “marriage,” gender ideology, and Islamic fundamentalism and their impact on Africa, Europe, and all of society.

While decrying the fact that the UN, European, and other Western powers have sought to impose gender ideology on African nations in exchange for financial aid, Cardinal Sarah echoed remarks that he made during the 2015 Synod on the Family that gender ideology, as well as Islamic fundamentalism, are “apocalyptic beasts.”

“In 2015, during the Synod on the Family, I said, and I do not take back a single word today, that ‘gender ideology and Islamic fundamentalism each represent, in their own way, two apocalyptic beasts that threaten to destroy not only the family, but humanity itself, the image of God,'” he said.

“Some considered this image excessive. I continue to believe that it contains some truth. Could it be that these forces, though very different in origin and form, share the pretense of rewriting humanity to their own liking?” he added. “One in the name of so-called progress, the other in the name of a so-called return to an original purity, denying in either case that religious freedom and that human dignity.”

This story is developing…

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