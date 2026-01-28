Cardinal Sarah’s upcoming book ‘2050’ offers insights on the future of the Church

The defender of tradition and reverence will discuss his concerns over signs of ‘the loss of faith’ as well as his 'reasons for hope’ for the Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Robert Sarah announced he will be releasing on March 4 a book on the future of the Church titled 2050.

Co-written with French journalist Nicolas Diat, the work will discuss Cardinal Sarah’s concerns over signs of “the loss of faith” as well as his “reasons for hope,” the cardinal shared Tuesday on X.

Je suis heureux d’annoncer la parution de mon livre avec @ndiat1. Ainsi, le 4 mars prochain paraîtra 2050. Dans ces belles conversations sur l’avenir de l’Église, j’ai voulu dire les raisons d’espérer et les inquiétudes plus graves sur les manifestations de la perte de la foi+ RS pic.twitter.com/robyl16hvf — Cardinal R. Sarah (@Card_R_Sarah) January 27, 2026



“In 25 years, will the Church still be a beacon or the distant echo of a forgotten voice?” an image accompanying a cover of the book displayed in Cardinal Sarah’s X post reads.

While the cardinal did not elaborate on the contents of his upcoming book, his track record provides context for curious potential readers of 2050.

Cardinal Sarah is known for defending traditional, reverent liturgical practices such as receiving Holy Communion kneeling and on the tongue and celebrating Mass facing the east (ad Orientem). He has also warned that the Church is facing a “grave risk” of schism over morality. He has told priests that they cannot shy away from the “hard” teachings of the Church on abortion and homosexuality.

He has accordingly rebuked Father James Martin, SJ for misrepresenting the Church’s teaching on homosexuality, stressing that same-sex relations are “gravely sinful and harmful to the well-being of those who partake in them.” Cardinal Sarah has called Catholics to “revolt” against lies that attack traditional family values.

In his acclaimed 2017 book The Power of Silence, Sarah described a moral crisis facing the Church and firmly denounced clergy who undermine the Church’s mission by opposing her teaching.

“The Church today is going through unprecedented exterior and interior trials. Something like an earthquake is seeking to demolish her doctrinal foundations and her centuries-old moral teachings,” he wrote.

“I will untiringly denounce those who are unfaithful to the promise of their ordination,” Cardinal Sarah said. “In order to make themselves known or to impose their personal views, both on the theological and the pastoral level, they speak again and again. These clerics repeat the same banal things. I could not affirm that God dwells within them.”

Sarah wrote that “bishops that scatter the sheep that Jesus has entrusted to them will be judged mercilessly and severely by God.”

In 2021, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Sarah as prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments eight months after Sarah submitted his resignation, as is customary, on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Various mainstream media sources interpreted the event as Francis removing a vocal opponent to his vision for the Catholic Church.

