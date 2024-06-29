Cardinal Sean O’Malley urges Roman Curia members to remove art of alleged abuser priest Fr. Rupnik

In a statement published on June 28 Cardinal Sean O‘Malley said the he recognizes the presumption of innocence during an active investigation, but said that the Holy See and the Roman Curia should 'exercise wise pastoral prudence and compassion toward those harmed by clerical sexual abuse.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Sean O‘Malley has called on the dicasteries of the Roman Curia not to display artwork by alleged abuser priest Fr. Marko Rupnik.

In a statement published on June 28, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) cites a letter written by PCPM President Cardinal O’Malley addressing all the dicasteries of the Roman Curia.

In his letter, dated June 26, O’Malley said he hoped that “pastoral prudence would prevent displaying artwork in a way that could imply either exoneration or a subtle defense” of an alleged abuser “or indicate indifference to the pain and suffering of so many victims of abuse.”

“We must avoid sending a message that the Holy See is oblivious to the psychological distress that so many are suffering,” the cardinal stressed in his letter addressed to the heads of all dicasteries.

His letter relates to the disgraced priest Fr. Marko Rupnik, who is currently being investigated by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) on charges of sexual abuse. Last year, Rupnik was expelled from the Jesuit order because the accusations against him were deemed very credible. His famed modern murals are found in churches around the world, including in the Vatican and the Marian shrine in Lourdes.

O’Malley said he recognizes the presumption of innocence during an active investigation, but said that the Holy See and the Roman Curia should “exercise wise pastoral prudence and compassion toward those harmed by clerical sexual abuse.”

“Pope Francis has urged us to be sensitive to and walk in solidarity with those harmed by all forms of abuse. I ask you to bear this in mind when choosing images to accompany the publication of messages, articles, and reflections through the various communication channels available to us,” the President of PCPM wrote.

The PCPM statement notes, “In recent months, victims and survivors of power abuse, spiritual abuse, and sexual abuse have reached out to the PCPM to express their increasing frustration and concern at the continued use of artwork by Father Marko Rupnik by several Vatican offices, including the Dicastery for Communications.”

During a recent Catholic Media Conference, held from June 18-21 in Atlanta, Georgia, the embattled pro–LGBT prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, Dr. Paolo Ruffini, shockingly downplayed the sexual abuse scandals of the disgraced former Jesuit Rupnik.

During a Q&A session, Ruffini was asked why the Vatican has not done more to remove Rupnik’s art from public viewing.

“Do you think that if I pull away a photo of art from my website, our website, I would be more close to victims? Do you think so?” Ruffini told the Our Sunday Visitor reporter. “Removing, deleting, destroying art does not ever mean a good choice,” he continued. “This is not a Christian response.”

“We’re not talking about abuse of minors,” he stunningly said.

“Who am I to judge?” he also asked, noting that Rupnik is still under investigation by the DDF.

READ: Vatican communications head slammed for downplaying Rupnik case: ‘We’re not talking about abuse of minors’

Ruffini claimed that taking down Rupnik’s art would not help the victims. However, alleged victims of Rupnik have attested that his art was closely linked to his sexual abuse.

“His sexual obsession was not extemporaneous but deeply connected to his conception of art and his theological thinking,” said a former member of Fr. Rupnik’s community, who says he abused her for nine years.

READ: Former nun details years of ‘satanic’ sex abuse by Jesuit priest Fr. Rupnik

Despite this link of Rupnik’s art to his alleged sexual abuse and many complaints by alleged victims, the Vatican decided to keep using his images, including on the Vatican News website, where it would be easy to replace them.

READ: Vatican to continue promoting Rupnik’s images despite link to his alleged sex abuse

