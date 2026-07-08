Cardinal who supports homosexual ‘blessings’ accused of abuse, temporarily steps down

Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, an ally of Pope Francis, announced that he is stepping down from public ministry during a Church investigation after five women accused him of sexual assault.

(LifeSiteNews) — A cardinal known for his strong support of “synodality” and for backing homosexual “blessings” temporarily stepped down from public ministry after five women accused him of sexual assault.

Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, SDB, the Spanish-born archbishop of Rabat, Morocco, announced his decision in a statement published by Vatican News.

Romero “will refrain from presiding over public celebrations and participating in pastoral activities” during a “preliminary Church investigation,” according to Vatican News.

The cardinal, an ally of Pope Francis, said that he faces allegations of “inappropriate behavior toward adult women.” He has denied the accusations, telling AFP that he had committed “no assault, no violence, and no sexual harassment.”

This story is developing…

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