Cardinal Zen questions rushed timing of pre-conclave Vatican meetings

Cardinal Joseph Zen queried the speed behind the Vatican's commencement of the pre-conclave General Congregations, though others have waived aside concerns.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Joseph Zen has issued a stern critique of the Vatican, querying why the pre-conclave meetings started as early as Tuesday morning.

In a statement issued to this correspondent on Monday night, Zen – the emeritus bishop of Hong Kong – expressed his public concern about the decision to start key meetings so soon after Pope Francis’ death. [To read LifeSiteNews’ full explainer on the process following a pope’s death, see here]

A letter issued to all the College of Cardinals from the dean of the college instructed them that the first of the General Congregations would begin Tuesday morning. Signed by the Cardinal Dean Giovanni Battista Re, the letter noted that cardinals aged over 80 were free to participate or not in the “preparatory” General Congregations.

Commenting on this, Zen wrote:

Cardinal Zen would like to know why the first session of the General Congregations has to start so early. How are the old men from the peripheries supposed to arrive on time. There is the kind word reminding them that they do not have the duty to attend, but they have the right – yes or no?

A number of the cardinals are, of course, already based in Rome, particularly those who are members of the Roman Curia, but for those members of the College of Cardinals who are based across the world they are instructed to return to Rome in order to participate in the conclave proceedings.

Beginning the proceedings just 26 hours after Francis’ death has struck a number of observers as notably speedy.

However, others have downplayed concerns about these initial meetings, including Westminster’s Cardinal Vincent Nichols who rejected a necessity to attend the early General Congregations.

Aged 93, Zen has the right to participate in the General Congregations but not to vote in the papal conclave. Based in Hong Kong, it is unclear if he will be able to participate in the proceedings, due to the actions of the local authorities there.

He travelled to Rome for Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral in January 2023, but this trip was contingent upon the authorities granting him freedom to travel and returning his passport to him. As such, his ability to attend the May 2025 conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor is not guaranteed.

LifeSiteNews has inquired with the cardinal about his intentions to attend the conclave meetings.

The General Congregations provide key opportunities for cardinals to meet each other in person, but also to work out practical details regarding the funeral and conclave dates.

Following the course of Tuesday’s 90-minute meeting, the date of Francis’ funeral was announced as being Saturday. The cardinals also decided to pause the planned beatifications until a new pope is elected.

The second of the General Congregations will take place Wednesday afternoon, after the cardinals join in the solemn rite of translation of the pope’s body into the Vatican. As part of the Holy See’s formal mourning period of nine days, the Novendiali, a Mass will be offered every afternoon at 5 p.m. The first day of the Novendiali is April 26, the date given for Francis’ funeral.

Meanwhile Papal Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell is tasked with the interim governance of the Vatican City State and the preparations for the conclave. However, contrary to secular reports, Farrell’s role is not that of a deputy pope, but is simply charged with doing the bare minimum necessary to ensure the continued running of the Vatican City State until a new Roman Pontiff is chosen.

