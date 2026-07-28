Cardinal Zen: ‘The merciful God also rained down fire to destroy Sodom’

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Joseph Zen has forcefully denounced homosexual acts, reminding the faithful that “the merciful God also rained down fire to destroy Sodom.”

The cardinal’s remarks on what he termed “LGBTQ sins” came in a Monday blog post.

READ: Fr. Ripperger is right: ‘Asmodeus is the demon of homosexuality in men’

“Of course, ethics and morality are not limited to the Sixth and Ninth Commandments, but sins of this kind are the most addictive. In particular, LGBTQ sins completely violate the Creator’s plan for humanity: for a man and a woman to love one another for life and to pass on life in a loving environment,” Zen wrote.

“Homosexual acts are not only called sin in the Bible but are also an ‘abomination’ in the sight of God. The merciful God also rained down fire to destroy Sodom.”

This is a developing story…

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