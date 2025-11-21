Cardinal Zen warns against synodality: ‘Isn’t this the Catholic Church committing suicide?’

The retired 93-year-old cardinal has issued yet another sharp critique of the Synod on Synodality and the late Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a blog post published on his personal website this week, 93-year-old retired Chinese Cardinal Joseph Zen has issued yet another sharp critique of the Synod on Synodality and the late Pope Francis.

Francis left behind “chaos and division,” His Eminence said. “Our greatest hope is that Pope Leo will unite the Church on the foundation of truth, rallying us all to the mission of evangelization. We must offer our prayers and sacrifices for Pope Leo.”

Zen has not been shy about sharing concerns about the synodal process. After Francis’ death, His Eminence warned electors ahead of the conclave that the Church faces a “matter of life and death” as she grapples with it. In a commentary published in February 2024, His Eminence said it was his hope that “this Synod on ‘Synodality’ can be successfully concluded.”

In his commentary this week, Zen worried that the Catholic Church has “become like the Anglican Church” and that it is seemingly “committing suicide by assimilating with” the world.

“Of course … the faithful should participate in Church affairs, but the leadership of the bishops cannot be excluded,” he said of the synod. But “the recent [2024] Synod on Synodality was no longer a Synod in the traditional sense … it launched a hybrid ‘consultative assembly of the baptized.’”

READ: Synod’s vapid interim report offers word salads, not moral or theological clarity

Zen proceeded to rebuke the synod’s final document, calling it ambiguous and experimental. He also accused Fiducia Supplicans, which permits blessings of homosexual “couples,” of having caused “significant turmoil and deep divisions within the Church.”

His Eminence further noted that if God calls him to be a martyr it would be a great “grace,” and that it is “difficult” for souls in these times to discover truth and wisdom and to share them with others. His Eminence added that truth is what this person or that person thinks but rather in knowing we “are children of God” and that Christ died for our sins.

For many years Zen has rebuked the Vatican for its appeasement of the Chinese Communist Party regarding the appointment of bishops. At the same time, he concluded his post by noting that he is devoted to the Chair of St. Peter.

“My criticism of certain papal actions stems precisely from my deep reverence for the Pope,” he stated, citing several Gospel verses, including Matthew 14 and Luke 22, which reference the time St. Peter — who was not pope yet — doubted Our Lord while walking on the water and when Christ told him he would deny him three times, respectively.

In October Cardinal Zen denounced the LGBT pilgrimage inside St. Peter’s Basilica. “The Vatican knew of this event beforehand yet issued no condemnation afterward. We find this truly incomprehensible!” he exclaimed while calling for reparations of prayer and fasting to be made.

