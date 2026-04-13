Cardinals Cupich, McElroy, Tobin slammed for pushing leftist talking points on 60 Minutes

The heterodox, Francis-appointed cardinals criticized Trump, pushed mass immigration, and ignored abortion in the interview, which occurred a few days after Pope Leo’s meeting with David Axelrod.

(LifeSiteNews) — Before President Donald Trump publicly criticized American-born Pope Leo XIV, three U.S. cardinals – all appointed by Pope Francis – joined CBS’ 60 Minutes TV show to deliver leftist talking points and denounce Trump.

During their conversation with correspondent Nora O’Donnell, Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, and Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C., seemed to give credit for the resurgence of Catholicism within the U.S., especially young people, to Pope Leo.

The interview focused on issues that are favored by leftists, including allowing mass immigration into the U.S. and the condemning of military operations, while steering clear of abortion, euthanasia, and the impact of unbridled immigration on tens of millions of economically vulnerable American families.

The three were not asked about the scandal of clergy homosexual predation, which still casts a dark shadow over the U.S. Church, previously a favorite topic of corporate media.

READ: Cardinal Cupich to close six Catholic schools despite parent protest, petition

“Will 60 minutes question these three cardinals about their relationship with Uncle Ted McCarrick and what they knew about his predatory and financially corrupt practices?” wondered Damian Thompson, associate editor at The Spectator, in advance of the interview.

Will 60 minutes question these three cardinals about their relationship with Uncle Ted McCarrick and what they knew about his predatory and financially corrupt practices? https://t.co/msJTttvtN5 — Damian Thompson (@holysmoke) April 11, 2026

Anti-Catholic agenda

“Talk to the young people who are converting to Catholicism, and you’ll quickly learn they’re converting despite Cardinals like these,” wrote the Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts on X.

“Their influence among the laity exists only insofar as outlets like CBS are willing to prop them up. These three Cardinals often pursue anti-Catholic agendas by masquerading their aims with religious language, though it’s not hard to see through it,” said Roberts.

“All three use human dignity as cover for supporting an open-borders agenda, ignoring the Americans whose human dignity is violated by mass migration.”

“Fortunately, the liberal Catholicism they often espouse will be short-lived. Numerous studies, including one from Catholic University in 2025, show that liberal priests are a dying breed,” noted Roberts. “The clergy are becoming conservative again, which is to say, they’re becoming Catholic again.”

Talk to the young people who are converting to Catholicism, and you’ll quickly learn they’re converting despite Cardinals like these. Their influence among the laity exists only insofar as outlets like CBS are willing to prop them up.⁰⁰These three Cardinals often pursue… https://t.co/2WYkZ3A7yD pic.twitter.com/KWI8P3y5qU — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) April 13, 2026

Trump in the crosshairs

Throughout the interview, President Trump was clearly in the crosshairs of the three U.S. prelates while they repeatedly propped up the “first American Pope.”

“America kills about 1,000,000 unborn human beings a year through abortion and yet three leading cardinals go on 60 Minutes to promote left-wing talking points on Trump, the illegal immigration invasion, etc.,” wrote Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

America kills about 1,000,000 unborn human beings a year through abortion and yet three leading cardinals go on 60 Minutes to promote left-wing talking points on Trump, the illegal immigration invasion, etc. https://t.co/f7x8QgmSgV — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 13, 2026

Other political and social commentators went further.

“Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C. went on 60 Minutes tonight and confessed his hate for Trump & love of open borders,” said Charles R. Downs.

“Individuals suffering from TDS shouldn’t be running churches in our nation’s capital,” said Downs, adding, “No one likes woke religion.”

Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington, D.C. went on 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) tonight and confessed his hate for Trump & love of open borders. Individuals suffering from TDS shouldn’t be running churches in our nation’s capital. No one likes woke religion. pic.twitter.com/HkJ0CRhwj5 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) April 12, 2026

Newsmax host Todd Starnes suggested that the appearance of the cardinals was part of a coordinated effort with the Vatican to attack President Trump.

“Last week David Axelrod, Obama’s former senior advisor and a longtime Democrat strategist, met with Pope Leo XIV. Days later, Pope Leo is attacking Trump and three cardinals appeared on 60 Minutes to attack the president,” said Starnes.

“I don’t believe in coincidences. This is nothing more than a coordinated attack on the president of the United States by the Vatican,” he noted. “And quite frankly, it is both distasteful and unChristian.”

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