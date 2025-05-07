Cardinals offer pre-conclave Mass for the election of a new pope

Cardinals of all ages gathered at the Vatican for a votive Mass today, as the cardinal electors will this afternoon begin the secret votes to elect a new pope.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinals assembled in St. Peter’s Basilica this morning for the opening Mass of the conclave which will see the election of the 267th pope of the Catholic Church.

At 10 a.m. local time, members of the College of Cardinals made their way from the Casa Santa Martha guesthouse into the Vatican Basilica. They gathered there for the solemn Mass for the election of a new pope, known by its title “pro eligendo Romano pontifice.”

In his capacity as Dean of the College, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re presided over the ceremony and delivered the homily – marking the culmination of his prominent role in recent weeks following the death of Pope Francis on April 21.

Re urged the cardinal electors to look past any “personal consideration” and instead to focus on the “good of the Church and of humanity.” Praying for the guidance of the Holy Spirit in such a time is the “only right and proper attitude” for a cardinal, he added:

To pray, by invoking the Holy Spirit, is the only right and proper attitude to take as the cardinal electors prepare to undertake an act of the highest human and ecclesial responsibility and to make a choice of exceptional importance. This is a human act for which every personal consideration must be set aside, keeping in mind and heart only the God of Jesus Christ and the good of the Church and of humanity.

He also urged them to seek a pope who would prioritize “communion” and maintaining the “unity” of the Church.

Commenting that in the “last hundred years” the Church has seen “a series of truly holy and great pontiffs,” Re spoke of the need for a “pope according to God’s heart for the good of the Church and of humanity.”

Closing, the cardinal dean said:

Let us pray that God will grant the Church a pope who knows how best to awaken the consciences of all and the moral and spiritual energies in today’s society, characterized by great technological progress but which tends to forget God. Today’s world expects much from the Church regarding the safeguarding of those fundamental human and spiritual values without which human coexistence will not be better nor bring good to future generations.

During his funeral homily for Pope Francis, Re described the recently deceased pope as being in heaven, saying:

Dear Pope Francis, we now ask you to pray for us. May you bless the Church, bless Rome, and bless the whole world from heaven as you did last Sunday from the balcony of this Basilica in a final embrace with all the people of God, but also embrace humanity that seeks the truth with a sincere heart and holds high the torch of hope.

Re himself will not participate in the proceedings of the conclave, due to his being older than the age limit of 80. Instead, the conclave proceedings will be presided over by the former Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.

The cardinal electors will gather in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace this afternoon, and from there make their way in procession to the Sistine Chapel.

Once inside, the many observers watching the proceedings via the television services provided by the Vatican will witness the cardinals renew their oath of the conclave – promising solemn secrecy – before the Master of Ceremonies orders everyone else out of the room.

“Extra omnes,” is his command.

LifeSiteNews has compiled a series of explainers about the proceedings, including when to watch for the famous black or white smoke and details about the rules of secrecy.

The first smoke signal is expected to take place between 7 and 8 p.m. tonight, Rome time.

Share











