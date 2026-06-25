Cardinals Zen, Erdő, Eijk will not attend Pope Leo’s extraordinary consistory

The three are all representatives of the already dwindling so-called 'conservative faction' within the College of Cardinals.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The extraordinary consistory convened by Pope Leo XIV will begin amid concerns over planned episcopal consecrations by the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) and the absence of several cardinals.

On June 25, Italian journalist Nico Spuntoni revealed in Il Giornale that at least three prominent cardinals will not take part in the extraordinary consistory beginning Friday. Cardinal Joseph Zen, Cardinal Péter Erdő, and Cardinal Willem Eijk will not attend for health-related reasons. The news is significant because these cardinals are all representatives of the already dwindling so-called “conservative faction” within the College.

Cardinal Erdő had been hospitalized in serious condition after suffering a stroke in May. He is slowly recovering and asking for prayers. Officially there are currently no reported health issues concerning Cardinals Eijk and Zen – apart from the latter’s advanced age, which presumably makes undertaking a long journey difficult, especially during the summer.

Furthermore, according to Spuntoni, the proximity of the SSPX consecrations on July 1 influenced the change in the original agenda prepared for the meeting. The initial plan reportedly included revisiting two subjects that received the fewest votes during the previous meeting of cardinals in January, namely the question of liturgy and the question of governance between the Holy See and the particular churches across the world.

This has been confirmed directly to Spuntoni by a cardinal who preferred to remain anonymous. “The proximity of the consecrations led to a change in the original agenda,” the cardinal said.

READ: Pope Leo’s upcoming consistory will echo Francis’ synodal style

“Since the [liturgy] is one of the stumbling blocks (though not the main one) in the dialogue with the [SSPX], the Apostolic Palace preferred to avoid it. … This Consistory, however, will not be the one to advise the Pope on whether or not to loosen the reins with the internal traditionalists. But it is a topic destined to remain extremely heated because, as far as we have learned, the closer the day of the consecrations approaches, the more discomfort grows among professed religious and sisters linked to the Society who do not wish to risk a potential excommunication,” the article reads.

According to the report, the forthcoming consistory will not provide recommendations to the Pope regarding any possible relaxation of Traditionis Custodes restrictions.

The program of the consistory will consist of four working sessions. Discussions will cover international affairs and matters connected to the Synod in light of the recent controversial encyclical Magnifica Humanitas. Cardinals have reportedly been instructed not to speak publicly about the proceedings.

Not all members of the College of Cardinals appear satisfied with the structure of the meeting. Another anonymous cardinal quoted by Il Giornale said that some participants have expressed reservations about what was described as a “cumbersome organizational model.” The format divides participants into two larger sections and 20 smaller groups, and only select groups will have the opportunity to present reports before the entire assembly.

Some cardinals reportedly “suspect” that the methodology was influenced by the General Secretariat of the Synod. The final session, scheduled for Saturday afternoon, will focus specifically on the implementation phase of the Synod and include an introductory presentation by Cardinal Mario Grech.

The inclusion of the Synod among the main topics has drawn attention because it was already discussed during the previous meeting of cardinals held in January. As a result, some observers within the College reportedly view the forthcoming gathering as more limited in scope than originally expected.

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