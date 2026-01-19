Carney calls Canada’s relationship with China more ‘predictable’ than with US under Trump

The Canadian prime minister said during a trip to China that he is 'heartened by the leadership' of President Xi and the two nations working together for a 'New World Order.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested on a recent trip that it is easier for his nation to deal with Communist China than to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Carney made the comments this past Friday to reporters while in China, where he was in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing after being asked to share his thoughts on the relationship between Washington and China.

He responded, “With the U.S., our relationship, this is no insight, is much more multifaceted, much deeper, much broader, than it is with China.”

Continuing, he noted, “In terms of the way that our relationship has progressed in recent months with China, it is more predictable, and you see results coming from that.”

Carney’s comments come even though only a few months ago, in April 2025, when he was running to be prime minister, he said China was Canada’s number one security threat.

As reported by LifeSiteNews last week, Conservative MPs blasted Carney after he said during a trip to Communist China that he is “heartened by the leadership” of President Xi and that the two nations working together set them up for a “New World Order.”

Carney, along with his top ministers, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang last Thursday and commented that the two nations can be “strategic partners” on issues such as “security.”

Trump last week, was asked by reporters to comment on Carney making a deal with China, saying, “It’s OK. That’s what he (Carney) should be doing. I mean, it’s a good thing for him to sign a trade deal. If you can get a deal with China, you should do that.”

Carney is said to be negotiating new trade deals relating to Canadian agricultural products, such as canola, and trying to get tariffs reduced.

China has been accused of direct election meddling in Canada, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé claiming that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum. Despite Carney’s later claims that China poses a threat to Canada, he said in 2016 that the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” is “one of its many strengths.”

The Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also determined that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

