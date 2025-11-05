Carney government lets Supreme Court decision stand despite outrage over child porn ruling

The government will not try to overturn a Canadian Supreme Court ruling that a mandatory one-year sentence for possessing or accessing child pornography is 'unconstitutional.'

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) – The Canadian federal government will not be looking to overturn via a constitutional tool the recent Canadian Supreme Court ruling that a mandatory one-year sentence for possessing or accessing child pornography is “unconstitutional.”

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Sean Fraser told the media that the federal government will not override the Supreme Court ruling via the use of the notwithstanding clause.

Fraser claimed that there are “other solutions” that can be used to protect children, including new laws but did not give any concrete examples.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, on October 31, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that a mandatory one-year sentence for possessing or accessing child pornography is “unconstitutional” and said that it is now up to judges’ discretion to give out sentences.

Conservative Premiers Doug Ford of Ontario and Danielle Smith of Alberta, along with federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, all blasted the ruling.

Event left-leaning premiers such as Manitoba’s Wab Kinew blasted the Supreme Court ruling.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Kinew recently suggested that people should “bury” those found in possession of child pornography under the prison” in response to the Canadian Supreme Court ruling.

Smith had harsh words after the court ruling as well.

“This decision is outrageous. The possession of child pornography is a heinous crime, and even a one-year minimum sentence is already far too lenient,” she wrote on X.

Smith, along with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, has called upon the Carney Liberals to invoke the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to overturn the ruling.

Thus far, Carney has not spoken about the ruling.

