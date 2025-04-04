Carney Liberals have lost 3 MP candidates potentially implicated in foreign interference

In the past two weeks, three Liberal MP candidates accused of being implicated in foreign interference have dropped out of the election race.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Liberal Party under Prime Minister Mark Carney have seen three MP candidates drop out of the election race over allegations of foreign interference.

The latest to resign was Liberal MP Paul Chiang from Ontario. Chiang, who Carney defended as a “person of integrity” before the MP decided to drop out, dominated headlines after news broke that he suggested Canadian citizens turn rival Conservative candidate Joe Tay over to the Chinese embassy in Toronto to cash in on the communist regime’s HK$1 million (CA$183,915) bounty on the Conservative.

Another former Liberal MP who resigned was Han Dong, also from Ontario, who quit last Saturday after the party appointed another candidate to replace him in his riding. In March of 2023, Dong resigned from the Liberal Party after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of the “two Michaels” held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

Also quitting federal politics was yet another Liberal MP from Ontario, Chandra Arya, whose nomination was revoked on March 20 over suspected ties to the Government of India.

The three sudden departures of both current and former Liberal MPs come after the final report from the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also concluded that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

The head of the commission, Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, said that “China engaged in foreign interference activities related to the 2019 and 2021 general elections,” adding that “The resources it expended on those activities exceeded those of other states.”

LifeSiteNews recently reported how the Conservative Party sounded the alarm by sharing a 2016 video of Carney saying the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” on things is “one of its many strengths.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a new exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

As for Carney, he was installed as Canada’s 24th prime minister in March, taking over from Trudeau. In addition to being an admitted “elitist” and a “globalist,” Carney has a history of promoting or endorsing anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts.

