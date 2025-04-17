Carney praises Trudeau’s ‘reconciliation’ commitment, Singh refuses to condemn church burnings

Neither Mark Carney nor Jagmeet Singh have expressed concern that unproven claims of mass graves at former residential schools have led to hundreds of attacks on churches in Canada.

(LifeSiteNews) — Last night, Prime Minister Mark Carney praised Justin Trudeau’s “reconciliation” efforts with indigenous communities while New Democratic leader Jagmeet Singh refused to condemn attacks on Catholic churches that seem to stem directly from such efforts.

During the media scrum following the April 16 French language leadership debate, Carney said that he thinks Trudeau was a good prime minister and that they share certain values, including their dedication to so-called “reconciliation,” a term linked to the baseless claim that hundreds of bodies of children are located on the grounds of former residential schools once operated by the Catholic Church, which in turn led to mass church burnings and acts of vandalism.

“He [Trudeau] and I we share the same values in terms of solidarity taking care of one another, the emphasis on reconciliation, emphasis on equality of all Canadians, and building a better country for everyone else,” Carney said.

While “reconciliation” traditionally means restoring a compatible relationship between two groups, in Canada, the term is often used, including by Trudeau, to calumniate the Catholic Church for its involvement in residential schools.

In a similar vein, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh was asked after the debate whether he would condemn the rash of church burnings and acts of vandalism, but refused to answer.

“Your party takes pride in standing against hate such as white supremacy, islamophobia, and online hate speech. Yet you stay silent about ongoing attacks against Christians,” Rebel News reporter Drea Humprehy said. “Will you condemn the rise in acts of hate against Christians today and explain what your party will do moving forward to keep Christians safe from hate in Canada?”

“Thank you but I’m not going to respond to an organization that promotes misinformation and disinformation like Rebel News so no I’m not going to respond to your question,” said Singh in reply.

The Liberal and NDP positions are hardly new as both parties have repeatedly shut down motions to condemn incidents of arson and vandalism of churches across Canada.

The attacks on Christian buildings stated in earnest in 2021 and 2022 when the mainstream media began promoting inflammatory and dubious claims that hundreds of children were buried and disregarded by Catholic priests and nuns who ran once-mandatory residential schools.

Four years later there have still been no mass graves discovered at any residential schools across Canada, but politicians and media continue to promote the idea of “reconciliation.”

In fact, in 2021 Trudeau waited weeks before acknowledging the church vandalism, and when he did speak, said it is “understandable” that churches have been burned while acknowledging it to be “unacceptable and wrong.”

Furthermore, in 2022, Canada’s House of Commons under Trudeau, with the support even of the Conservative Party, declared the residential school program to be formally defined as a “genocide” despite no indication that was the case.

