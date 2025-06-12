Carney promotes MP instrumental in freezing Freedom Convoy donors’ bank accounts

Michael Sabia, known for his role in freezing Freedom Convoy supporters' bank accounts in 2022, was appointed Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Liberal Cabinet.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Mark Carney promoted the former deputy finance minister instrumental in freezing Freedom Convoy supporters’ bank accounts to head of the federal public service.

In a June 11 press release, Carney announced that Michael Sabia, former deputy finance minister known for his role in freezing the bank accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters in 2022, will serve as Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet.

“Mr. Sabia will help us deliver,” Carney declared.

“As Canada’s new government builds the strongest economy in the G7, Mr. Sabia’s leadership will be key to this mission,” he continued. “Canada’s exemplary public service with Mr. Sabia at the helm will advance nation-building projects.”

Sabia is known by Canadians for his role in punishing Freedom Convoy supporters in 2022, a move that has been widely condemned as tyrannical and undemocratic.

In winter 2022, the Liberal government, under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, froze the bank accounts of those who donated to the Freedom Convoy, which featured thousands of Canadians camping in front of Parliament to protest COVID mandates.

At the time, the move was legal under the Emergency Act (EA), which Trudeau enforced to give Liberal increased powers to disperse the protesters.

The measures under the EA included freezing the bank accounts of Canadians who donated to the protest and use of police horses to force protesters out of Ottawa. Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23 after the protesters had been cleared out. At the time, seven of Canada’s 10 provinces opposed Trudeau’s use of the EA .

In 2024, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley ruled that Trudeau was “not justified” in invoking the Emergencies Act.

Liberals, including Sabia, justified their draconian measures by claiming that Freedom Convoy protesters were violent and posed a threat to Canadians.

Indeed, far from being violent, videos of the protest against COVID regulations and vaccine mandates show Canadians from across the country gathering outside Parliament engaged in dancing, street hockey, and other family-friendly activities.

In fact, the only acts of violence caught on video were carried out against the protesters after the Trudeau government directed police to end the protest. One such video showed an elderly women being trampled by a police horse.

Regardless, during 2022 testimony, Sabia said he could not comment on whether protesters were terrorists.

“People have every right to protest,” he testified. “That’s an important part of our democratic system. There were no easy answers here.”

“You have no information to the effect that they were terrorists?” asked Brendan Miller, counsel for the Freedom Convoy.

“We had no information on way or the other,” Sabia responded.

Sabia is not the only radical Liberal to be promoted in Carney’s government. In March, Carney selected MP Marco Mendicino as chief of staff despite his record of lying to Canadians regarding the Freedom Convoy.

Similarly, Carney appointed Chrystia Freeland, notorious for her connections to the WEF and laughing while discussing freezing Canadians’ bank accounts, as Minister of Transport and Minister of Internal Trade.

