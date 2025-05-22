Carney puts Steven Guilbeault in charge of implementing controversial censorship law

Steven Guilbeault, a radical environmentalist, has been appointed by Mark Carney to implement Bill C-11, the controversial internet regulation legislation passed by the Trudeau government.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Canada’s former Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault, known for his radical climate views, will be the person in charge of implementing a controversial bill passed in 2023 which aims to censor legal internet content in Canada.

In a social media post, Guilbeault, who is now the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, praised newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney for his “confidence” in him, adding, “I look forward to getting to work building a stronger country, based on the values of Canadians.”

Guilbeault’s new appointment means he will now be tasked with putting into force Bill C-11, known as the Online Streaming Act. This was passed into law in April 2023, after being forced through Parliament by the Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The law mandates that Big Tech companies pay to publish Canadian content on their platforms. As a result, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, blocked all access to news content in Canada. Google has promised to do the same rather than pay the fees laid out in the new legislation.

Bill C-11 was already supposed to have been implemented by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the country’s broadcast regulator that is tasked with putting in place the law.

However, the CRTC said it will not be until late 2025 that it will finally have a framework to determine exactly how much streaming services will be forced to pay to be in line with mandates for more Indigenous and Canadian content.

Canada’s new Prime Minister, Carney, as reported by LifeSiteNews, vowed to continue in Trudeau’s footsteps, promising even more legislation to crack down on lawful internet content.

Prior to the April 28 election call, the Liberals were pushing Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, put forth under the guise of protecting children from exploitation online.

While protecting children is indeed a duty of the state, the bill also included a number of measures that targeted vaguely defined “hate speech” infractions involving race, gender and religion among other categories. The proposal was thus blasted by many legal experts.

While Minister of Environment, Guilbeault was looking to create a new “global’ carbon tax applied to all goods shipped internationally that could further drive-up prices for families already struggling with inflated costs.

Guilbeault, under Trudeau’s watch, pushed a radical environmental agenda similar to the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and the United Nations’ “Sustainable Development Goals.”

