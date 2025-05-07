Carney says Liberals won’t make voting pact with NDP

Mark Carney says unlike his predecessor Justin Trudeau, the Liberals will not be making a voting pact with the left-wing New Democratic Party.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that his Liberal Party, which formed a minority government last week, will not be forming a voting pact with the far-left New Democratic Party.

Speaking to reporters last week, Carney replied “no” when asked by a reporter if he would be “pursuing a formal governing pact of any kind with the NDP.”

The reporter followed up asking, “Why not?” to which Carney replied, “Why?” adding, “That’s my answer.”

Last week’s election saw Liberal leader Carney beat out Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre, who also lost his seat to a Liberal rival. Poilievre’s riding was unusual in that it had 90 candidates named on the ballot, making the voting list in that riding incredibly long.

The Conservatives managed to pick up over 20 new seats, and Poilievre has vowed to stay on as party leader, for now, and will soon run in a by-election to try and regain his seat.

As it stands now, the unofficial results show the Liberals at 169 seats, which is four short of a majority. The Conservatives have 144 seats, the Bloc Québécois have 22 seats, the NDP has 7 and the Green Party has one.

In 2022, while also leading a Liberal minority government, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concocted a Supply And Confidence Agreement with former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. Under the agreement, the NDP would protect the Liberals from being ousted via a vote of non-confidence in exchange for the Liberals supporting certain NDP-led legislation.

Carney’s insistence that he will not make such an agreement means it remains to be seen how his government will garner the votes necessary to pass legislation.

