Carney’s cabinet retains Trudeau’s inner circle, raising concerns of continued Liberal failures

Prime Minister Mark Carney's new cabinet retains nearly half of Justin Trudeau's inner circle, including controversial figures like Chrystia Freeland and Steven Guilbeault.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Nearly half of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet is drawn from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inner circle.

On May 13, Carney, the newly elected Liberal Prime Minister, unveiled his cabinet featuring 10 secretaries and 28 ministers, 13 of whom are the same MPs selected to serve in Trudeau’s failed government.

“Canada’s new Ministry is built to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve. Everyone is expected and empowered to show leadership – to bring new ideas, a clear focus, and decisive action to their work,” Carney said in a press release

While the cabinet includes 15 new appointees, nearly half are the same MPs who served under Trudeau, leading many to point out that Carney’s government may not be a true departure from the past.

Indeed, Careny kept some of Trudeau’s most infamous staff, including Chrystia Freeland, Steven Guilbeault, Sean Fraser, Mélanie Joly, Anita Anand, François-Philippe Champagne and Dominic LeBlanc.

While the MPs were given different position than they previously held, each were kept within the government’s inner circle despite heavy criticism in their former posts.

Freeland, Trudeau’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, now the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, is well known for her heavy-handed response to anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protesters, which saw her direct financial institutions to freeze the bank accounts of Canadians who participated in or donated to the protest.

She also has extensive ties to the WEF, with her receiving a personal commendation from former WEF leader Klaus Schwab.

Similarly, former Environment Minister, now Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, Steven Guilbeault, has previously told the House of Commons that he is a “proud socialist.”

Guilbeault was perhaps Trudeau’s most radical minister in terms of his extreme environmental views. He recently said the Liberal government was going to push ahead with net-zero emission regulations despite the fact Canada’s Supreme Court recently ruled against the federal government’s “no more pipelines” legislation.

Furthermore, while Carney was careful to choose an even number of men and women in his cabinet to appease DEI activists, he selected primarily Eastern Canadian MPs to represent Canadians.

Carney’s cabinet picks are only the latest sign that he will continue Trudeau’s anti-family, anti-life, and anti-freedom agenda.

Carney, whose ties to globalist groups have had Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre call him the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy,” has a history of promoting anti-life and anti-family agendas, including abortion and LGBT-related efforts. He has also previously endorsed the carbon tax and even criticized Trudeau when the tax was exempted from home heating oil in an effort to reduce costs for some Canadians.

Carney has also previously said that he is willing to use all government powers, including “emergency powers,” to enforce his energy plan if elected prime minister.

