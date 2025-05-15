Carney’s Liberals funding ads pushing pro-LGBT immigrants

The Liberal government is funding an ad campaign on Vancouver Island that promotes immigration from those championing anti-Canadian, pro-LGBT views.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) — An ad campaign funded by the Liberal government is promoting immigrants who hold anti-Canadian and pro-LGBT views.

This spring, posters funded by the federal government appeared across Vancouver Island, British Columbia, encouraging mass migration of immigrants who embody anti-Canadian and LGBT values.

“I’m more the migrant you had in mind,” the posters read, along with a QR code to the profile of various pro-LGBT immigrants explaining why they chose to come to Canada.

Under the poster, are the words “funded by the Government of Canada,” meaning that taxpayers are paying for a campaign to bring LGBT activists into our country.

One podcast episode tells the story of Şansal Güngör Gümüşpala, an LGBT activist originally from Turkey.

During the episode, she describes how she “took those scrapbooks. I took those like, negative, newspaper articles… ridiculing about LGBTQ people and embroidered on them… putting some glitter to lovely figures of the queer past and… I think I created a nice cozy space for people who were subject of these harmful news.”

Another immigrant, Yasmeen Barakat from Palestine, denounces “colonialism,” despite the fact that this is the origin of Canada as a country.

“Here I am, someone whose family has been displaced because of colonialism and imperialism,” she said. “And yet I am here on territories where I wasn’t invited. I didn’t go through the Elders, I didn’t go through Indigenous peoples. I went through basically their colonizer system. And I found myself here.”

“And as someone who’s had similar background experiences where my grandparents were forced to leave during the Nakba in 1948, I couldn’t help but feel an enormous amount of guilt,” she continued.

She described her biggest challenge as dealing the with “culture shock” and “navigating the queer community and navigating the queer Arab community.”

The ads are published by the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria, an LGBT activist group which aims to bring LGBT advocates into Canada.

During several of their podcasts, the Association discusses the concept of mixing cultural ideals to create one so-called accepting culture.

“When we choose to see the best in others—the richest notes of their cultural story—rather than fixate on what we don’t understand or value as highly, we open ourselves to deeper connection,” the Association claimed. “We come to savor a shared table that celebrates the richness of our heritage instead of reducing it.”

While the podcast did not detail what these ideals were, its selection of anti-Canadian and pro-LGBT migrants suggests that their ideal culture would undermine the traditional values held by Canadians.

