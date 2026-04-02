Carrie Prejean Boller: Christians remain silent as ‘complete genocide’ unfolds in Gaza

Saying she had been ‘brainwashed’ with ‘heretical’ Zionist doctrines during her childhood, the former Miss California is now ‘so proud to be Catholic for such a time as this.’

(LifeSiteNews) — In a Monday interview with Matt Gaspers, Carrie Prejean Boller challenged Christians to be consistent in their pro-life convictions in speaking out against the Israeli government’s genocide against the Palestinian people.

She also addressed the tragedy’s roots as proceeding from the “heretical” Zionist ideology and how this crime propelled her conversion to the Catholic faith.

“We’re witnessing a complete genocide (in Gaza),” the former Miss California told Gaspers. “And yet so many pro-life Christians are completely silent. They’re just silent because they’re afraid to be called an anti-Semite if they call it what it is.”

She affirmed that Christians “are called by Christ to take up our cross and follow him,” and even “die for Christ.” Yet many “don’t even want to lose a Facebook friend” or “be name called.”

“I do not want us to be weak Christians. I want us to be strong Christians, like the martyrs, like the saints who are willing to go to their death to defend Christ and defend his teaching,” she encouraged.

Prejean Boller, who was ousted from President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission in February after defending her Catholic faith, also shared how the genocide in Gaza facilitated her conversion from “Christian Zionism” to Catholicism.

Having grown up a “non-denominational Christian,” she explained how her family would attend “these big mega churches, and we just supported Israel. That’s just sort of what we were kind of brainwashed to do.”

As a result of the current crisis, Prejean Boller began asking, “What is Zionism? And what is this blind support of this foreign nation that is committing really a genocide in Gaza?”

From there, she began researching the Catholic Church and its 2,000-year-old doctrine, including the early Church Fathers, which brought her to recognizing that her Protestant pastors lacked real authority, were just offering their own personal interpretations of Scripture, and thus had become their “own pope.”

“And so I started really studying the early church, and it was a beautiful homecoming,” she recounted. Though she “didn’t want to become Catholic,” she felt in her conscience that she was obliged to do so.

“This is the true church that Jesus established, and praise God for the 2,000-year history of it,” Prejean Boller proclaimed. “And it’s never going to change, and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.”

Celebrating her husband’s anticipated entry into the Catholic Church during an Easter Vigil Mass this coming weekend, she recalled that “both of us were anti-Catholic and never thought we would ever step foot in a Catholic church. And so this really is the Holy Spirit that led me to the Catholic Church and obviously my husband (as well).”

Unpacking the doctrine that the Catholic Church Herself is the fulfilled and glorified Kingdom of Israel, Gaspers provided some supporting citations, including from St. Justin Martyr in the second century who wrote “Christ is the Israel and the Jacob, even so we who have been quarried out from the bowels of Christ are the true Israelitic race.”

Additionally, St. Augustine affirmed, “The true Judea, then is the Church of Christ,” and “the true Zion is the Church of Christians.”

READ: Two simple Scripture passages demonstrate that the Church is the true Israel

In response, Prejean Boller affirmed that Christians are “the new Israel” and that this doctrine “doesn’t make us anti-Semites. It just makes us Christians.”

The former beauty queen, now a mother of two, also revealed that, before her contentious public exchange with Bishop Robert Barron over the circumstances of her removal from the Religious Liberty Commission, Barron had admitted that he had not watched a video of the February 10 meeting but only adopted the interpretation of the events from her adversary, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the chair of the commission.

In a text message to Prejean Boller just before her interview with Tucker Carlson, Barron — who remains a member of the commission — revealed “as you know, I wasn’t present for the last meeting, so I can’t really comment on why you were asked to leave the committee. I only know what Dan Patrick has stated publicly.”

“So he is saying in this text message that he doesn’t know, because he wasn’t there, why I was asked to leave. He’s only going off of what Dan Patrick has told him,” she observed, going on to share that she had approached Barron several times seeking a conversation on the topic, but he was unresponsive.

“And then he makes that statement,” adopting Patrick’s interpretation that she was “browbeating witnesses” and “hijacking the meeting for her own political purposes.”

This was “very, very disappointing because I wanted to actually have that conversation with him and explain my stance because I know that he wasn’t there,” she said.

READ: Carrie Prejean Boller stands firm as Bishop Barron accuses her of ‘hijacking’ hearing

Furthermore, she recalled a conversation with Barron last August when she told him, “They’re trying to get rid of me because I’m outspoken about Israel and the genocide it’s committing against the Palestinians in Gaza.”

“And he fully supported me, as well as Cardinal (Timothy) Dolan, back in August. So they know that this witch hunt against me has been going on for more than six months,” she stated.

Gaspers and his guest also criticized the overly broad International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of “antisemitism” — revealing it to be explicitly anti-Christian — and responded to Zionist public relations mantras.

Analyzing the common talking point that Israel has a “right to exist,” Prejean Boller asked, “What happens to the Palestinians? Do they have a right to exist?”

Looking ahead with optimism, she shared that “I think people are waking up, and that’s what gives me hope–especially Catholics.”

“I am so proud to be Catholic right now for such a time as this while people are flooding to the Catholic Church and they’re hungry for the truth.”

She observed that “Bishop Barron admitted the other day on a tweet that the surge of people joining the Catholic Church is ‘because of the young people.’”

“Yes, it is, because we are witnessing a genocide of our time and we are tired of being told that we have to support this genocidal state called ‘Israel’ and the lies that ‘those who bless it will be blessed,’ she said. “I rebuke that in the name of Jesus. OK? So we have to start rising up and calling it what it is and speaking out against this heretical teaching.”

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