Carrie Prejean Boller stands firm as Bishop Barron accuses her of ‘hijacking’ hearing

In an X post, Bishop Barron accused Prejean Boller of 'browbeating witnesses' and falsely portraying herself as a victim of anti-Catholic prejudice.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Robert Barron has rejected Carrie Prejean Boller’s plea to defend her strong stance upholding Catholic teaching which caused the brave Catholic convert’s recent ouster from Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission.

Prejean Boller, who received the Catholic Champion Award on Thursday at Catholics for Catholics’ “Catholic Prayer for America” gala in Washington, D.C., addressed Barron on X: “If my religious freedom is not protected, then no one’s is. Please speak up. Please stand up for Catholics.”

“Be brave, Bishop Barron. The world needs brave men,” she urged.

Your Excellency, you shared with me through text message to me that my position reflects Catholic teaching, especially that the modern state of Israel is not the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy. That is the position I expressed, and yet I was removed from the Religious Liberty… https://t.co/jLEiG4DTnA — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) March 20, 2026

Prejean Boller further explained:

Your Excellency, you shared with me through text message to me that my position reflects Catholic teaching, especially that the modern state of Israel is not the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy. That is the position I expressed, and yet I was removed from the Religious Liberty Commission. Respectfully, it is difficult not to conclude that this commission does not truly care about religious liberty when a Catholic can be removed for faithfully articulating the Church’s teaching. Asking me to deny Catholic teaching in order to satisfy a political ideology is itself a violation of my religious freedom. As Pope Leo XIII warned, “To recoil before an enemy, or to keep silence when from all sides such clamor is raised against truth, is the part of a coward.”

“Whether I serve on this Commission or not, my voice will only grow louder for those being persecuted for their faith,” she promised. “I believe this appointment was ordained by God, and I will not abandon my Catholic faith to keep a position on a commission that has abandoned its mission.”

READ: Carrie Prejean Boller calls out leaked USCCB memo ‘on Jews’ as misrepresenting her testimony

Bishop Barron later responded by dismissing her claims while insinuating that she is falsely portraying herself as a victim of anti-Catholic prejudice and that her assertion of her religious liberty being denied was “simply preposterous.”

“Over the past several weeks, Carrie Prejean Boller has complained that she was removed from the Presidential Commission on Religious Liberty because of her Catholic beliefs, and she has called out myself and other Catholic members of the commission for not defending her,” began Barron. “This is absurd.”

“Mrs. Prejean Boller was not dismissed for her religious convictions but rather for her behavior at a gathering of the Commission last month: browbeating witnesses, aggressively asserting her point of view, hijacking the meeting for her own political purposes,” said Barron.

“The Catholic position on matters of ‘Zionism,’ to which I fully subscribe, is as follows: all forms of antisemitism are to be unequivocally condemned; the state of Israel has a right to exist; but the modern nation of Israel does not represent the fulfillment of Biblical prophecies and hence does not stand beyond criticism,” he continued.

“If Mrs. Prejean Boller were dismissed for holding these beliefs, it is difficult to understand why I am still a member of the Commission,” said the bishop. “To paint herself as a victim of anti-Catholic prejudice or to claim that her religious liberty has been denied is simply preposterous.”

Over the past several weeks, Carrie Prejean Boller has complained that she was removed from the Presidential Commission on Religious Liberty because of her Catholic beliefs, and she has called out myself and other Catholic members of the commission for not defending her. This is… https://t.co/l8Bs5Cco4n — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) March 20, 2026

In response to Barron’s statement, Prejean Boller alleged she had originally been asked to resign from the commission last August, casting doubt on Barron’s notion that she was only forced out over her “behavior” at February’s hearing.

“I was asked to resign in August for the same reasons I was removed in February. You knew about this because you called me immediately after I sent you this email, and you were in shock. Do you really want to stick with this story, Your Excellency?” she said.

I was asked to resign in August for the same reasons I was removed in February. You knew about this because you called me immediately after I sent you this email, and you were in shock. Do you really want to stick with this story, Your Excellency? https://t.co/XHYO6k9nbJ pic.twitter.com/9JqMkiXE6X — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) March 21, 2026

The very public, ongoing argument that has emerged since Prejean Boller’s strong stance at the February Religious Liberty Commission hearing has revealed a deep ideological chasm in the Republican Party, pitting traditional Catholics against not only the substantial influence of evangelical Protestants and secular conservatives, but also fellow Catholics.

As reported previously by LifeSiteNews, Latin Mass Catholics were shockingly branded potential “violent extremists” and put under surveillance by the FBI during the Biden administration.

More recently, a Protestant preacher with high-level political connections has called for Marian and Eucharistic processions to be banned, calling them “idolatrous”, and Senator Ted Cruz has promoted an anti-Catholic conspiracy theory that calls Catholics “foreign,” “medieval,” and “parasites” while sacred dogma of Christ’s Kingship is labeled “antisemitic.”

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