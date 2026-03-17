Carrie Prejean Boller urges Bishop Barron to denounce her removal from Religious Liberty Commission

'Bishop Barron, you are on a religious liberty commission that discriminates against Catholics who are against the Israelis brutal killing in Gaza and Iran. Please say something.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Carrie Prejean Boller is urging Bishop Robert Barron to denounce her removal from President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission.

Quote-tweeting a short video of him honoring St. Patrick’s Day, Boller wrote, “Bishop Barron, you are on a religious liberty commission that discriminates against Catholics who are against the Israelis brutal killing in Gaza and Iran. Please say something.”

Bishop Barron, you are on a religious liberty commission that discriminates against Catholics who are against the Israelis brutal killing in Gaza and Iran. Please say something. https://t.co/NnBYWiGU6Z — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) March 17, 2026

Barron is one of the most prominent members of the Religious Liberty Commission, along with Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Boller was officially removed from the commission last week after she had challenged the notion that anti-Zionism is antisemitism. Sameerah Munshi, a Muslim woman who served on the commission, resigned in protest of Boller’s removal. Both women were interviewed by LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen below:

This is a developing story…

READ: Carrie Prejean Boller calls out leaked USCCB memo ‘on Jews’ as misrepresenting her testimony

Share









