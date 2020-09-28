California gov signs bill letting trans inmates request to be placed in opposite-sex prisons

PETITION: Tell Trump Christians can’t accept SCOTUS ruling imposing LGBT ideology! Sign the petition here.

SACRAMENTO, California, September 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation over the weekend allowing gender-confused convicts to be incarcerated on the basis of their claimed “gender identity” rather than their actual biological sex.

Under the new law, officers overseeing the prisoner intake process must ask inmates if they self-identify as transgendered, nonbinary, or intersex, The Hill reported, at which point inmates can request to go to a male or female prison.

Requests cannot be rejected solely on the basis of an inmate’s actual sex but on whether the state has “management or security concerns” about that inmate. State officials must further present inmates with a written explanation of any rejections as well as the opportunity to object to them.

Newsom, a liberal Democrat who also recently signed legislation empowering judges to leave those who engage in homosexual sex with certain minors off the state sex offender registry, called the new law an “additional step forward” for “equality,” and part of a broader push to “uphold the dignity of all Californians, regardless of who you are or who you love.”

In fact, there has been growing concern around the world over placing men who claim to be women in female prison populations.

A record number of male inmates in England and Wales claim to be female, a subject that has garnered controversy partly due to cases like that of Stephen Wood, who assaulted four female inmates after being housed in a women’s facility as “Karen White.” Canada and Scotland have also seen cases of male prisoners claiming “transgender” status in order to secure lighter treatment during their incarceration.