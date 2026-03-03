Cash-strapped Planned Parenthood offers Botox injections to supplement abortion income

As Planned Parenthood offers new cosmetic services, it is creating a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-type existence for its clinics: abortuaries on weekdays, med spas on weekends.

(LifeSiteNews) — There’s a new wrinkle in Planned Parenthood’s ever-changing post-Dobbs business plan: The behemoth U.S. abortion provider has begun offering Botox treatments as a much-needed additional source of income.

Planned Parenthood is in desperate need of new revenue streams after President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill blocked the abortion giant from receiving federal Medicaid reimbursements.

As a result, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte (PPMM) — the organization’s largest affiliate that serves a vast area spanning Northern California and Nevada — has been forced to scramble to plug an estimated $100 million revenue gap, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

What is unsaid in the WSJ puff piece is that PPMM needs to generate money in new ways in order to subsidize aborting preborn children.

PPMM has already had to close five facilities, reduce the number of programs it offers, and lay off about 15% of its staff.

And PPMM isn’t relying solely on Botox to boost its balance sheet.

“Now, along with access to birth control, abortions and testing for sexually transmitted infections, patients can order an IV hydration after a night of drinking — or smooth crow’s feet. They might soon be able to get laser hair removal and cosmetic fillers,” the Journal reported. “The centers are also adding nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, for intrauterine device insertions. And they are launching a telehealth concierge program for perimenopausal care, named Poppy after California’s state flower.”

“We’ll never fill this $100 million gap. It’s impossible,” said Stacy Cross, president and chief executive officer of PPMM. “But we have to do everything we can.”

“A big benefit of the aesthetics world of Botox and beauty treatments is that patients pay cash,” the WSJ’s Jennifer Calfas explained. “There is no dealing with insurers or complicated billing issues. Instead, there’s a sticker price with clear margins.”

The PPMM locations offering the new cosmetic services are creating a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-type existence for those clinics: abortuaries on weekdays, med spas on weekends as they seek to serve two different clienteles.

“On Saturdays, a Sacramento clinic repurposes the reclining chairs reserved for patients recovering from abortion procedures for the people coming in for the IVs,” according to the WSJ report. “To lean into the spa vibe, workers tuck away the medical supplies typically in the room.”

A report by The Washington Stand’s Ellie Gardey Holmes described the weekly transformation in starkly different terms:

Chillingly … chairs women sit in to recover after their babies have been killed are instead used for women to receive IV hydration, a trending medical service that supporters believe boosts wellness and enhances immunity. And medical supplies kept in rooms often used for abortions are hidden away to contribute to the “spa vibe.” Planned Parenthood Mar Monte clinics are becoming, in effect, medspas to prop up child killing.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton was blunt as he summarized the WSJ report: “Planned Parenthood now offering Botox treatments so they can keep slaughtering unborn human beings.”

Planned Parenthood now offering botox treatments so they can keep slaughtering unborn human beings. https://t.co/1v5IydBTWm — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 1, 2026

Share









