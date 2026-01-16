Catholic activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek banned from UK after calling Keir Starmer ‘evil’

Her travel authorization to the UK was revoked without a specific reason after she called Starmer ‘evil’ for allowing the ongoing rape and killing of British girls by migrant gangs.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dutch political commentator and Catholic convert Eva Vlaardingerbroek has had her travel authorization to the UK revoked three days after she condemned Prime Minister Keir Starmer as “evil” in a social media post.

“Your UK ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization) has been cancelled from 13 Jan 2026. This means you cannot travel to the UK without a Visa,” reads the email message to Vlaardingerbroek, which she shared a picture of on X Wednesday.

Holy sh*t. I’ve been banned from traveling to the UK. They revoked my ETA. “Your presence in the UK is not considered to be conductive to the public good.” 3 days after posting this about Starmer. https://t.co/NqWBtaTkZe pic.twitter.com/lm5lZgL2i7 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 14, 2026

The cited reason for her travel restriction was, “Your presence is not conducive to the public good.” Vlaardingerbroek noted there was no further elaboration as to the reason her ETA was removed.

“You cannot appeal this decision,” the message further stated.

The conservative activist believes it is not a coincidence that she has lost travel rights three days after she sharply criticized the UK’s prime minister. On January 9, Vlaardingerbroek called Starmer “evil” and “despicable” for wanting to suppress speech on X as he allows the “ongoing rape and killing of British girls by migrant rape gangs.”

Keir Starmer wants to crack down on X under the pretense of “women’s safety”, whilst he’s the one allowing the ongoing rape and killing of British girls by migrant rape gangs. Evil, despicable man. — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 9, 2026

She then pointed out that her travel restriction only reinforced her criticisms of the UK government.

“I guess my point that the UK is no longer a free country has been indisputably proven,” she said Wednesday on X, posting a video commentary in which she highlighted the ongoing influx of illegal immigrants into the UK unopposed, even as she is being banned from entering the country, at least for now.

I’ve been banned from traveling to the UK. 🇬🇧 No reason given. No right to appeal. Zero due process. Just an email saying the UK government deems me “not conducive to the public good” – exactly three days after I criticized Keir Starmer. I guess my point that the UK is no… pic.twitter.com/JAcMMcjf1I — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 14, 2026

In the tweet that preceded her travel ban, she called out Starmer’s desire to “crack down on X under the pretense of ‘women’s safety’” even as he allowed rapists into the country. Just days earlier, Starmer said he was considering a ban on X in the UK due to the phenomenon of X’s AI bot creating sexualized photos of minors at users’ requests.

Her travel restriction, she said, shows that “obviously he’s doing that because he wants to ban free speech.”

“It’s pretty dystopian,” she added.

Vlaardingerbroek only adds to the growing number of foreigners, as well as UK nationals, who have been punished by the government for their speech.

Last September, Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan was detained at Heathrow Airport, reportedly over three social media posts. Linehan said he had been “treated like a terrorist for speaking [his] mind on social media” and called Britain a “dystopian clown show.”

The case sparked anger in the UK and abroad, with J.K. Rowling denouncing the police response as “totalitarianism,” and Elon Musk condemning the UK as a “police state.” Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the incident was evidence of “a war on freedom in the UK.”

Conservative influencers Brittany Pettibone and Lauren Southern were similarly denied entrance into the UK in 2018 for the same stated reasons as Vlaardingerbroek, that their “presence in the country was not conducive to the public good.”

Southern said she was barred entry after displaying anti-Islam posters that stated “Allah is gay.” At the time, Pettibone said she was planning to interview Tommy Robinson, at whose “Unite the Kingdom” rally Vlaardingerbroek spoke last year. All of these influencers oppose indiscriminate immigration into the UK, and Robinson has focused on Islamist terrorist attacks and grooming gang scandals as casualties due to unvetted migration.

The ban of Vlaardingerbroek has similarly triggered outrage.

Robinson himself has declared that Britain is “now a communist country.”

Unknown invaders pour into the UK all day, every day, put into hotels before they start raping our women and children. Yet if you talk badly about Keir Starmer. You’re instantly banned from entering LEGALLY! Britain is now a communist country. https://t.co/vEeltoRIvF — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 14, 2026

Others pointed out, as did Vlaardingerbroek, that criminals continue to pour into the country unfettered as critics of the government are banned.

“Wow. The UK will not ban Muslim Brotherhood, will not ban Iranian Revolutionary Guard, will not stop Egyptian bomb-makers, ISIS sympathisers, and Iranian terrorists crossing in the small boats … but will ban conservative influencers!” commented British political commentator Matt Goodwin.

“Keir Starmer is allowing hostile invaders in by the thousands, but bans peaceful activists like @EvaVlaar, @Martin_Sellner and me from entering,” wrote former Belgian lawmaker and political activist Dries Van Langenhove. “Thousands of innocent Brits are imprisoned for their opinion. The UK is becoming a prison island.”

“The continent is descending into darkness once again,” remarked Tucker Carlson in a Friday interview with Vlaardingerbroek.

“This is the definition of a totalitarian state,” the Dutch activist told Carlson. “This is the definition of a dictatorship in the sense that you apparently are not allowed to criticize its ‘supreme leader’ without having your freedoms limited.”

For the crime of criticizing the British prime minister, Eva Vlaardingerbroek has been banned from the UK. England is descending into darkness. Chapters:

(0:00) Why Eva Was Banned From the UK

(05:53) Free Speech No Longer Exists in the UK

(10:08) Your Private Messages Are Not… pic.twitter.com/EUHCUqoR0T — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 16, 2026

