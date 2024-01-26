Catholic actor Kevin James slams euthanasia in new Amazon Prime comedy special

‘Only God pulls the plug on me … He created me. He can take me out whenever He wants,’ James said during his comedy special ‘Irregardless.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic comedian and actor Kevin James, best known for his longtime role as Doug in The King of Queens and for starring in the film Paul Blart: Mall Cop, blasted euthanasia in his new comedy special “Irregardless.”

“I don’t trust doctors. Do you trust doctors? They’re killing people who don’t need to die,” James said in the opening of the sketch.

He went on to tell the story of a woman who “started breathing again moments after her family pulled the plug,” joking about how it would make for “some pretty uncomfortable conversation.”

“Only God pulls the plug on me,” James went on to say to applause. “I tell my family all the time. He created me. He can take me out whenever He wants.”

James then went on to take a jab at the likely hospital staffer who he predicted will insist, “Kevin would not want to live this way … There’s no quality of life.”

The pro-euthanasia scenarios he played out are increasingly becoming a feature of modern health facilities, and not only in places like Canada, the Netherlands, and Spain, where medically assisted suicide is legal. Whistleblower reports have helped reveal how some U.S. hospices are secretly killing their patients in order to maintain their cash flow.

Now, assisted suicide bills are on the table in 10 U.S. states, including Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The slippery slope of legal euthanasia is evident in Canada, where already Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) is being offered not just to the terminally ill but to the poor, homeless, those with disabilities, and even veterans with PTSD.

While James is known more for his goofy Hollywood roles than for his Catholic faith, he has opened up to the media about how he wants to “glorify God” with his work. In 2012, he suggested to Catholic News Service that honoring God was becoming more important for him as an actor.

“I am involved in my faith, it becomes more and more — you know, it becomes a difficult, difficult position. You have a platform and you don’t want to do anything that doesn’t glorify God in every way,” James told CNS in a telephone interview.

The actor hosted a 2019 retreat featuring exorcist Fr. Chad Ripperger and Catholic theologian and author Scott Hahn, as shown on Hahn’s social media, during which James served a Traditional Latin Mass offered by Fr. Ripperger.

Kevin James (aka Paul Blart) has a home chapel & has served a Traditional Latin Mass within it offered by Fr. Ripperger, an exorcist whose sermons are on Sensus Fidelium, with Scott Hahn in attendance. IT IS THE DREAM. pic.twitter.com/i1oDLmjGmu — Raphael ♞ (@CommonNobility) February 10, 2020

The family of Terri Schiavo, who was euthanized by her husband after an accident resulting in brain damage, applauded James’ anti-euthanasia skit on Thursday.

Bobby Schindler, Schiavo’s brother, remarked, “It is refreshing to hear someone in Hollywood speak on behalf of our medically defenseless, especially in this pro-death culture. Indeed, we have been desensitized to the dignity of those living with brain injures like Terri, the elderly, and others in medically vulnerable situations where choosing death is now the solution to treating these persons – a false and deceitful excuse for so-called ‘compassion.’”

“God bless Kevin James,” Schindler concluded. “In the few minutes of the segment, James bravely highlighted a hot-button issue that most would have avoided in our highly charged political environment. For that, we should give him a standing ovation.”

