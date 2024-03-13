Catholic actress Patricia Heaton calls out actor for supporting the killing of girls in abortion

Actor Mark Ruffalo has previously defended his own mother’s abortion of his sibling, which one commentator said makes her ‘deeply sad.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Hollywood celebrity and pro-life advocate Patricia Heaton called out actor Mark Ruffalo on Monday for supporting the killing of girls after he signaled at the Oscars that he supports the “right to choose” abortion.

1/ Tonight at the Oscars, I stand with #MyVoiceMyChoice, who are using this “finger heart” to champion the RIGHT TO CHOOSE. In this major election year, women’s rights are on the ballot across the world. So let’s spread this symbol to get out the vote for ALL WOMEN! pic.twitter.com/yHL3jH1KR8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 11, 2024

“Tonight at the Oscars, I stand with #MyVoiceMyChoice, who are using this “finger heart” to champion the RIGHT TO CHOOSE,” said Ruffalo on X, going on to criticize the “Far Right” for “cutt[ing] off tens of millions of women from essential abortion rights.”

Ruffalo urged his audience to vote for legal abortion, praising the power of the ballot to “protec(t) those the globally coordinated Far Right victimizes: women & children,” seemingly unaware of or indifferent to the fact that abortion both brutally kills children and psychologically harms mothers.

4/Voting protects those the globally coordinated Far Right victimizes: women & children, democracy & our planet. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that the heart symbol forms a ‘V’—for VOTE. So, in 2024, let’s spread this symbol and use our votes to protect women & ALL LIFE! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 11, 2024

Catholic actress Patricia Heaton commented on his remarks on X, explaining to Ruffalo, “The heart symbol you are using here seems nice, but the cause supports the killing of 27 million females globally a year.”

Hi Mark. The heart symbol you are using here seems nice, but the cause supports the killing of 27 million females globally a year. Your red lapel pin celebrates the lynching and disembowelment of two Israeli soldiers by a Palestinian mob. Why do you support so much violence? https://t.co/jCYXQImNBz — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) March 12, 2024



In fact, this number has grown in recent years, since abortion now kills a total of about 73 million children every year across the globe according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with girls totaling a disproportionate amount of these fatalities in places like China and India.

X user Wynn Duffy also highlighted the irony of Ruffalo’s use of a heart sign to signal abortion support, since the lethal procedure stops the beating hearts of unborn children.

So a tiny heart is your symbol? I wonder where I’ve seen that before? pic.twitter.com/4JTeW3djg5 — Wynn Duffy 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 (@WynnDuffyOG) March 11, 2024



Abortion not only kills innocent human life, but does so brutally, as former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino has demonstrated.

During the first three months of pregnancy, when an unborn child develops a heartbeat at about six weeks gestation, the abortionist typically uses a suction catheter that tears apart the baby through the force of suction, Dr. Levatino has explained.

The most common form of the procedure during the second trimester — dismemberment or D&E abortion — involves tearing apart an unborn child piece by piece, starting with the child’s arms and legs, until the abortionist crushes the head, which is the size of a “large plum” at 20 weeks, Levatino explained.

Justice Anthony Kennedy noted in his dissent in the 2000 case Stenberg v. Carhart that “The fetus can be alive at the beginning of the dismemberment process and can survive for a time while its limbs are being torn off.” Moreover, it is believed that babies feel pain during this trimester, since pain receptors are linked to the brain of an unborn child by 12 to 15 weeks.

Ruffalo nevertheless absurdly advised his social media audience to vote in favor of legal abortion in order to “protect women & ALL LIFE!”

Heaton asked Ruffalo why he supports “so much violence,” further asserting that his red lapel pin, which a bevy of Hollywood stars wore at the 2024 Oscars, “celebrates the lynching and disembowelment of two Israeli soldiers by a Palestinian mob.”

The group behind the pin, Artists4Ceasefire, has officially stated that it represents its creators’ namesake: a call for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire,” as well as “the safe return of all hostages, and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.”

Commentators have pointed out that the lapel pin’s orange hand, which fades into the red of the pin’s background from a distance, is reminiscent of the famous blood-soaked hands of one of the perpetrators of the 2000 Ramallah lynching of two Israeli reserve soldiers.

Today in 2000, this image made headlines around the world. Israelis Vadim Norzhich and Yossi Avrahami lost their way, ending up in Palestinian-controlled Ramallah where a mob set upon them, murdering and mutilating. One perp held his blood-soaked hands aloft in celebration. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/tmwPCozgqm — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) October 12, 2021

Most celebrities wearing red pins don’t know that the image of red hands is associated with one horrific event imprinted on the minds of

Israelis and Palestinians. The 2000 Ramallah lynching of Israelis. This symbolism isn’t a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/N8JGWpAkc6 — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) March 11, 2024

The lynching was perpetrated by Palestinians who had just attended the funeral of one of their own who was “killed in clashes with the Israeli Defense Force two days earlier,” according to author Daniel Dor. On-scene journalists reported that just prior to the lynching, Palestinian policemen had attempted to prevent the bloodthirsty mob from taking the Israeli reservists from their custody, “but with shouts — not force.”

Ruffalo has long been a supporter of the so-called “right” to abortion, and was slammed a decade ago by Live Action News for defending the right of his own mother to abort his sibling.

“[D]oes it weird you out when people are happy their mom had an abortion?” wrote Kristen Walker Hatten. “I’ve heard that before and it makes me deeply sad. My mom’s crisis pregnancy resulted in my twin brothers, and I love them more than I can say.”



“Also, Mark. Dude. That could have been you, bro.”

