Catholic adoption organization hopes to rebuild network after founder’s passing

One Church One Child is a national adoption organization which helps to connect prospective adoptive parents with orphaned children.

CHICAGO, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – A Catholic adoption network is working to restore their organization after the death of their founder.

The One Church One Child organization finds permanent homes for children by establishing chapters in a state, with a network of local churches, then seeking prospective adoptive parents from their congregations and the community. They then refer the prospective parents to local government social services, which have children available for adoption.

The organization advertises, promotes, and facilitates the adoption of children and assists the congregations in all ways possible to get children adopted out of foster care.

The One Church One Child national organization was founded by Fr. George Clements in 1980. Since its beginning, the network has found homes for over 390,000 children. He began the organization after learning that black children are disproportionately remaining in the foster care system.

Fr. Clements passed away in 2019, leaving the organization dormant. However, with the need for adoption centers growing, there is a desire to restore the organization, with the help of Dr. Arie Sailor, executive director of One Church One Child.

Currently, the organization lacks the necessary funds to continue their work. It hopes to raise funds to continue the program and re-establish their national headquarters.

“There are approximately 130,000 children in the foster care system who are available for adoption, and we stand firm in our belief that adoption is the best support that a foster child can receive and we especially believe that adoption into a Christian family is a blessing to both the child and the family,” the organization said.

“We are restoring National One Church One Child to preserve and continue the legacy of Fr. George Clements,” the statement continued. “In so doing, we intend also to honor his principles as a Catholic priest.”

“We intend to go forward with the work of One Church One Child and to proceed under the Scriptural value system on which Fr. Clements based the foundation of the organization,” the statement promised.

“While the original emphasis of the One Church One Child was the placing of Black children with Christian families, it has evolved to include children of all races and condition,” the organization continued.

“Additionally, we intend to partner with Pro-Life adoption agencies and services in order to counter the menace of abortion and to stop the murder of the unborn,” the statement concluded.

Support this Catholic adoption organization at LifeFunder.com.

Share











