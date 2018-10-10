Catholic archbishop tweets he doesn’t ‘want or have’ Jesus as King

NewsCatholic Church

AUSTRALIA, October 10, 2018, (LifeSiteNews) – An Australian Archbishop indicated on social media on Sunday that he does not want or have Jesus as King in his life.

Responding to a tweet stating that “Most people want Jesus as a consultant rather than a King,” Archbishop Mark Coleridge remarked, “Not too sure I want (or have) him as either.”

The Brisbane Archbishop’s words sparked a backlash of tweets, some of which condemned the prelate’s words, while others sought to make sure that he meant his words to be taken at face value.

LifeSiteNews reached out to the Brisbane Chancery seeking clarification, but received no reply after more than 24 hours.

Cardinal Raymond Burke told Catholics at the Rome Life Forum in May that they must consciously place themselves under the “Kingship of Christ” in the face of enemies of the Church today who are attempting to “infiltrate the life of the Church herself and to corrupt the Bride of Christ by an apostasy from the Apostolic Faith.”

“The Kingship of Christ is, by nature, universal, that is, it extends to all men, to the whole world. It is not a kingship over only the faithful or over only the things of the Church, but over all men and all of their affairs,” he said.

Archbishop Coleridge has shown himself to be an ardent supporter of Pope Francis’ agenda for the Church. He stated in 2015 that the Catholic saying “love the sinner, hate the sin” with reference to homosexuality no longer holds since the distinction “no longer communicates” “in the real world” where sexuality is “part of [your] entire being.”

He has also argued that using the word “adultery” for remarried divorcees needs to end. He criticized the four dubia Cardinals in 2016 for searching for what he called “false clarity” amid “shades of gray.” In 2016 Coleridge’s archdiocese defended the staging of a sexually charged, explicitly anti-Christian ballet and fashion show in a Catholic church.

He recently made derisive comments against Archbishop Viganò, suggesting that the Vatican whistleblower thinks he’d make a better pope than Francis.

Reaction to Coleridge’s comment was swift on social media, with some even wondering if his account may have been hacked.

Is this Abp Coleridge's authentic Twitter page? asked Church Militant’s Christine Niles. “I find it unbelievable that an archbishop would make this statement. Please clarify.”

Others were also understandably incredulous: “Archbishop, if your statement is being misunderstood, please, please clarify.”

One person quickly countered Archbishop Coleridge’s words by quoting Pope Pius XI: “He must reign in our minds...in our wills...He must reign in our hearts which should spurn natural desires and love God above all things, and cleave to him alone.”

Others interpreted the prelate’s words to be blasphemous:

“I had to come and see this blasphemy for myself...I didn’t think it could possibly be real,” said Michael Kramer. “Anyone with any doubt that there are two distinct religions claiming to be the Catholic Church...here is your proof…”

Some interpreted the Archbishop’s refusal to explain himself as scandalous:

“The heartbreak this causes is unspeakable. A bishop who does not want or seek the kingship of Christ? SHAME ON YOU. MAKE A PUBLIC ACT OF REPARATION TO THE SACRED HEART NOW.”

“What do you do on the Feast day of Christ the King?” asked Antonio Carrabino.

“The devil doesn’t want Jesus as a friend or king either…” declared Tyler Marie.

As of press time, no public explanations have been forthcoming from the Brisbane Chancery, leaving the public stunned at Archbishop Coleridge’s strange declaration.