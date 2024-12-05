Catholic bishop narrowly escapes death after brutal assault by Sudanese paramilitary group

Bishop Yunan Tombe Trille Kuku Andali was savagely attacked by paramilitary forces in Sudan where relentless violence and a dire humanitarian crisis grips the war-torn nation. The prelate has called for prayers for peace in the region.

EL-OBAID, Sudan (LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of El-Obaid in Sudan was assaulted and severely injured in the midst of civil war in Sudan.

Bishop Yunan Tombe Trille Kuku Andali was assaulted by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), one of the paramilitary organizations fighting in Sudan’s ongoing civil war, while traveling the country.

ACI Africa spoke to the South Sudanese Bishop Edward Hiiboroa Kussala, who heard the report from Bishop Tombe.

Tombe said that he and his travel companion, Deacon Joseph, were first harassed by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which are in conflict with the RSF. The SAF took some USD cash from the bishop because he “was carrying the forbidden hard currency.”

After having trouble with the SAF, they ran into the RSF, who almost beat the bishop to death.

“On the side of Rapid Forces, I was given countless heavy blows on the neck, forehead, on my face and two sides of my head,” Tombe recalled.

He told Hiiboro that he was so injured that he could not move his jaw or eat food.

“Together with deacon, we missed narrowly martyrdom when one leader said that is enough,” Tombe said, adding that he is thankful for the “prayers of many.”

As ACI Africa notes, this was not the first time Tombe was almost killed amid Sudan’s raging civil war. In April of 2023, shortly after the battles between the SAF and RSF began, the bishop narrowly escaped death together with some other clergymen when rockets hit church premises and destroyed the main gate of the Mary Queen of Africa Cathedral. No one was injured during the incident.

In an interview with ACI Africa in 2023, Tombe lamented the unwillingness of political leaders of both sides to make peace.

“So far there is not even a clue to the light of peace dialogue that can bring hope for the Sudanese,” he said.

“I believe that our leaders are not ready for peace. Fighting and conflict have the upper hand as we hear them say ‘unless we defeat the other group we won’t put down weapons.’”

Tombe asked for prayers for the dire humanitarian situation the country is in.

