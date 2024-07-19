Catholic bishop warns communism is ‘imminent’ in Mexico, says government rigged election

Bishop Cristóbal Ascencio García thanked people for praying for Mexico ‘in the face of the imminent arrival of communism’ after leftists swept the country’s elections, which he said should be invalidated because of unprecedented fraud.

APATZINGÁN, Mexico (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic bishop in Mexico said that the country’s recent presidential election, won by far-left candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, was orchestrated by the government and warned of an “imminent” communist takeover in Mexico.

While celebrating Mass last month, Bishop Cristóbal Ascencio García of Apatzingán in Mexico’s Michoacán state thanked people who are praying for Mexico “in the face of the imminent arrival of communism.”

“What I congratulate is the Christians, the Catholics who continue to pray with the Rosary and invit(e) people to pray the Rosary before the arrival of communism,” he said, as ACI Prensa reported.

Sheinbaum, a Jewish-raised atheist “climate scientist” who has called abortion a “right” and celebrated homosexual “marriage” and LGBT “pride,” won Mexico’s presidential election on June 2 with nearly 60% of the vote, according to official numbers.

Her leftist Morena party and its allies also won a majority in Mexico’s federal legislature and will control 23 of the country’s 32 states.

However, the Mexican elections were plagued by fraud, Bishop García explained.

“The prelate said ‘it’s becoming increasingly clear’ that the electoral process that led to Sheinbaum’s victory ‘was an election (orchestrated by) the state, with as many irregularities as had ever been seen,’” according to ACI Prensa.

The outlet noted:

According to official figures from the National Electoral Institute, during the June 2 election day, 5,089 incidents of irregularities were reported throughout the country, most of them minor, such as cases of people who tried to vote without a voter registration card. However, 29 polling stations had to be closed due to robberies, gun violence, and ballots being burned, among other factors.

In poorer parts of Mexico, there were “irregularities, votes sold, bought,” Bishop Ascencio attested.

“Here in Apatzingán I realized that (they bought) each vote for 1,000 or 1,500 pesos (about $56 to $84), but later speaking at a meeting I had in Morelia (the capital of the state of Michoacán), bishops from throughout Mexico, in some parts of the southeast of the country (they bought) a vote for 5,000 pesos (about $280),” he revealed.

Organized crime also used coercion to help political parties acquire votes, he said.

The bishop remarked that the election was so corrupt that it should be invalidated because of “so many irregularities that have never been seen before.”

“We just have to open our eyes,” he said.

Bishop Ascencio called on Catholics to pray “that a Mexico (living) in freedom and a Mexico capable of showing its faith and love may not be lost.”

“From our faith, let us fight with all our soul so that the world around us stops being a flow of injustice, a constant flow of blood and disenchantment. Do you have faith? Then the Lord needs you.”

