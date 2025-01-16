Catholic bishops in Holy Land welcome peace deal as sign of ‘God’s faithfulness’

The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, which represents all the different Catholic rites present in Israel, issued a declaration hoping 'this ceasefire will mark an important end to the violence that has caused immeasurable suffering.'

JERUSALEM (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic bishops in the Holy Land have welcomed the peace deal between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a sign “of God’s faithfulness.”

The Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, which represents all the different Catholic rites present in Israel, issued a declaration on January 16, stating their hope “that this ceasefire will mark an important end to the violence that has caused immeasurable suffering.”

“It is a necessary step to halt the destruction and meet the urgent humanitarian needs of countless families affected by the conflict,” the statement continues.

“At the beginning of the Jubilee Year dedicated to hope that does not disappoint, we read in this event a sign that reminds us of God’s faithfulness.”

However, the bishops also acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating that “the end of the war does not mean the end of the conflict.”

“Genuine and lasting peace can only be achieved through a just solution that addresses the origin of this long-standing struggle,” the declaration states. “This requires a long process, a willingness to acknowledge each other’s suffering, and a focused education in trust that leads to overcoming fear of the other and the justification of violence as a political tool.“

“May this be the first step on a path that promotes healing and unity among all the people of the Holy Land.”

“We eagerly await the return of pilgrims to the Holy Places to Holy Land,” the Catholic leaders stated. “The Holy Places are meant to be places of prayer and peace, and we long for the day when pilgrims can visit them again in safety and spiritual joy.”

“Finally, we call on political leaders and the international community to develop a clear and just political vision for the post-war period.”

“We urge all parties to implement the immediate steps and negotiate the future steps of the agreement in good faith,” they concluded.

