Catholic bishops, laymen universally condemn LA Dodgers for re-inviting blasphemous drag ‘nuns’

(LifeSiteNews) — Local Catholic bishops and lay Catholic figureheads across the U.S. have resoundingly condemned the Los Angeles Dodgers re-invitation to the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag “nuns” to receive a “Community Hero Award” during the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night.

Shamefully, (but not surprisingly) the @dodgers have been bullied into apologizing to & “re-inviting” a group of anti-catholic bigots Today our great country is controlled by socio-political ruling elites who don’t just tolerate anti-Christian bigotry, they encourage &… https://t.co/YcVqkqaoDy — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 23, 2023

While the Dodgers had previously canceled their decision to grant the award to the mock order “The Sisters of the Perpetual Indulgence” due to outrage over the plans, including from CatholicVote and Senator Marco Rubio, they backtracked on Monday with an announcement that they apologized to the “sisters” and decided to honor them as previously planned.

The reversal came after LA Pride, which puts on the annual LA Pride Parade and Festival, and Los Angeles LGBT Center had warned they would skip the Dodgers’ Pride Night in protest, The Daily Wire reported. This year, the Dodgers’ “LGBTQ+ Pride Night” falls on the Feast of the Sacred Heart.

Following the re-invitation, Bishop Robert Barron, former Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and Senator Rubio highlighted the group’s deeply blasphemous and offensive reenactment of Christ’s crucifixion, with a man “pole dancing” on the cross around the “Christ” figure.

Why are @Dodgers players platforming an anti-Catholic hate group? I can’t imagine @ClaytonKersh22 wants kids exposed to these bigoted drag performers. pic.twitter.com/KBKCFEvVCt — @amuse (@amuse) May 23, 2023

“It’s hard to imagine anything more offensive than that,” remarked Barron, describing the “sisters” as an “anti-Catholic hate group” and noting that “Anti-Catholicism is the last acceptable prejudice in America.”

Friends, it’s hard to imagine anything more offensive than some of the behavior of the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” which I think can only be described as an anti-Catholic hate group. pic.twitter.com/VLZP28Soab — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) May 25, 2023

The bishop has also called upon Catholics to boycott the Dodgers, as have Catholic author and podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall and other lay Catholics.

Editor and Navy intelligence veteran Jack Posobiec went a step further and called on “every Christian player on the LA Dodgers” to “boycott the Drag Nun award night.”

Barron, Rubio, and lay Catholic figureheads like Lila Rose question whether the Dodgers would ever honor a group that mocked and disrespected Muhammed and Islam, or Judaism and the Torah, the way the trans “sisters” have disrespected Christ and Catholicism.

“If the hate group “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” was anti-Islam instead of anti-Catholic there is zero chance the @Dodgers would be honoring them with a “Community Hero Award” next month,” tweeted Rubio.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco slammed the decision to honor a group that he suggested were indecent people because of their practice of routinely insulting honorable Catholic sisters.

“Our Catholic sisters devote themselves to serving others selflessly. Decent people would not mock & blaspheme them. So we now know what gods the Dodger admin worships. Open desecration & anti-Catholicism is not disqualifying. Disappointing but not surprising. Gird your loins,” Cordileone tweeted Tuesday.

Similarly, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and the Diocese of Orange responded to the decision by defending women religious as women to honor and not to denigrate. The former called upon Catholics to “show the world how much our women religious mean to us and our Church” with phone calls, letters, and social media messages, as well as donations to their orders or to programs they support.

“The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused…anger, and dismay from our Catholic community,” wrote the archdiocese in a statement.

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, told The Daily Wire’s Georgia Howe that the Dodgers have decided to “slap Catholics in the face.”

Burch has vowed to fight back with a “barrage” of advertising against the team across Los Angeles.

“We’re raising $1 million as fast as we can, and we will pummel this decision in advertising that the Dodgers can’t ignore,” Burch said in a statement.

“The more Catholics in Los Angeles learn about this, the more they will be really ashamed that their baseball team has chosen to honor” such a “vile” group, he told The Daily Wire.

After the Dodgers’ initial invitation to the “Sisters,” Burch had pointed out in a letter to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred that the move was “particularly galling” in the wake of the recent passing of Vin Scully, a legendary Dodgers broadcaster and devout Catholic.

“Vin and other members of the Dodgers family, including countless fans, would surely be appalled that the team they love would dishonor their faith in such a manner,” Burch wrote.

