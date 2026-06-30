Catholic Charities alleges discrimination by Michigan gov’t due to abortion, contraception stance

The state of Michigan has a track record of forcing pro-life groups to capitulate to left-wing government policies, no matter the cost.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic charity is claiming discrimination by the state of Michigan after its designation as a provider of Women’s Specialty Services and Enhanced Women’s Services was stripped over fundamental Catholic teachings.

After finding out the Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties’ stance against abortion and contraception, the state launched an investigation into the charity.

After the charity’s funding was pulled at the conclusion of the investigation, the organization filed a lawsuit with the help of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), claiming they were unjustly discriminated against.

“This case arises from Michigan’s decision to single out and punish a Catholic ministry—not for any failure of service, not for any complaint, and not for any programmatic deficiency—but solely because the ministry operates in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church,” read the lawsuit.

According to its website, the Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties (CCIEC) is part of the Diocese of Lansing and offers services ranging from “foster care and adoption services to expanded health care, substance use counseling and basic needs programs.” More specifically, the organization offers a robust option of “Enhanced Women’s Specialty Services,” which includes assistance with “obtaining substance use disorder treatment, staying in recovery, connecting with community services, and more.”

In a press release issued by ADF defending the Catholic charity, Senior Counsel Jeremiah Galus stated that the organization is being penalized simply for adhering to its Catholic beliefs.

“Catholic Charities is a force for good in the Lansing region, serving at-risk populations within its community with practical and spiritual resources,” noted Galus. “Yet because it operates in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church, Michigan officials who disagree with its views on the sanctity of human life have targeted the ministry and withheld public benefits.”

Michigan has demonstrated a record of forcing pro-life groups to capitulate to left-wing state policies, no matter the cost. In February, ADF filed another lawsuit against the state, representing Right to Life of Michigan and Pregnancy Resource Center. The lawsuit argued that the organizations were compelled to hire employees who support abortion after a state amendment expanded the definition of sex discrimination to include the “termination of a pregnancy.”

Deacon Bob Bauer, interim CEO of CCIEC, emphasized in a statement the important mission that Catholic Charities fills in the state of Michigan.

“Rooted in Jesus’ love and guided by the teachings of the Catholic Church, Catholic Charities exists to serve the most vulnerable populations within the Lansing region,” said Bauer.

“In particular, the work at our Cristo Rey Counseling Center helps mothers overcome mental health and substance use disorders and live healthy, fulfilled lives for themselves and their children. Yet the state is on a mission to shut us down, not because of any complaint or failure on our part, but simply because of our religious beliefs about the dignity of human life.”

Though Catholic Charities is known for practicing the corporal works of mercy, various chapters across the U.S. have come under scrutiny and criticism from faithful Catholics.

For example, many have accused Catholic Charities of facilitating and benefiting from illegal immigration. Last June, Republicans in the House of Representatives launched a probe into Catholic Charities, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), and around 200 other NGOs over their alleged misuse of government funds to aid illegal immigration.

In April, the Trump administration announced it was canceling a $11 million contract with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami. A spokeswoman said the Office of Refugee Resettlement was “closing and consolidating unused facilities as the Trump Administration continues efforts to stop illegal entry and the smuggling and trafficking of unaccompanied alien children.”

Other chapters, like Catholic Charities of Central New Mexico, are notorious for having promoted LGBT ideology and contraception.

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