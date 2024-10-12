Catholic Charities of East Washington celebrates pro-LGBT ‘Coming Out Day’

Flying in the face of Church teaching, the group wrote, 'National Coming Out Day is a day for celebration and support. Share your stories, encouragement, and messages of allyship. Let's create a welcoming space for all.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has encouraged its social media followers to celebrate the pro-LGBT “National Coming Out Day” despite clear Church teaching on the immorality of homosexual behavior.

On Friday, the group scandalously called on its Facebook followers to “come out” and publicly tell the world about their sexual orientation.

Friday was the Feast of the Motherhood of the Blessed Virgin Mary according to the 1962 calendar.

“National Coming Out Day is a day for celebration and support. Share your stories, encouragement, and messages of allyship. Let’s create a welcoming space for all,” the group’s post reads.

So-called National Coming Out Day began in the U.S. in the 1980s. It is what some Christians might call a “high holy day” for the LGBT religion. On that day, persons who suffer from same-sex attraction, gender dysphoria, and other unnatural inclinations are encouraged to tell their families and friends about their dispositions.

The Catholic Church unequivocally teaches that homosexual attraction is “intrinsically disordered” and that persons who have that condition are called to live chaste lives, as acting on it by engaging in sodomy is to commit one of the four sins that cry to heaven for vengeance.

Bishop Joseph Tyson is the ordinary of the Diocese of Yakima, which oversees the Eastern Washington region. Robert McCann is the President & CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington. They can be reached electronically — for respectful comments only — by clicking here and here, respectively.

Share











